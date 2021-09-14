Berserk Creator Will Get Posthumous Biography Manga

The world of anime lost a major talent earlier this year when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, and the future of the franchise that brought to life the likes of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk is still up in the air, but Miura will be receiving a “posthumous” biography in the medium of manga. Kouji Mori, creator of Destroy And Revolution and Holyland, was a very good friend to Miura and had always planned on creating a manga documenting their friendship, but is now planning to tell the story of Kentaro Miura’s life.

In the final chapter of Berserk created by Kentaro Miura, publishers Young Animal honored the life of Miura via a number of letters thanking the mangaka for his work as well as sharing insight into the relationships that he held right up to his passing. As revealed in the last chapter, Miura was planning to go on a trip around the world when Berserk finally came to an end, with the mangaka making a “final push” to finish the long-running series. With Miura planning to travel and live with his friend Mori and his wife, it’s clear that the two manga creators held a tight bond throughout their lives with one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mori himself used his Official Twitter Account to share recent artwork that he had created to honor Miura and his dark franchise known as Berserk, creating a stunning new take on the black swordsman for the exhibit that shared a number of pieces, both old and new, from the series:

As mentioned earlier, the future of Berserk as a manga is still up in the air, with the publishers at Young Animal having yet to make a decision as to whether the story will continue via the assistants of Miura or if the latest chapter will be the final time that fans see Guts and company. Regardless, it’s clear that Miura’s work will long be remembered in the worlds of anime and manga, and the world lost a creative titan when he passed earlier this year.

Do you think Berserk will continue? What is your favorite artwork that Kentaro Miura has produced throughout his brilliant career? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.