Berserk's Guts to Join Boy Band

Hiroaki Iwanaga has been providing the voice of Guts in Berserk since the first movie arrived in theaters in 2012 with Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King. Supplying the role of the Black Swordsman in the trilogy, as well as in the 2016 Berserk television series and the video game, Berserk And The Band of The Hawk, it would seem that the struggling warrior's actor is set to be a part of a vocal band dubbed Junretsu.

You might not be familiar with this "boy band" which first formed in 2010, but several members have actually appeared in the live-action Kamen Rider television shows, so Guts' voice actor is in good company. While Iwanaga won't be immediately joining the choir, he is expected to be the newest member of the group beginning next year. Currently, Berserk's anime hasn't been confirmed to be returning with a new television and/or movie series, though a new series using footage from the 2012 film trilogy is landing in Japan later this year. Berserk: Memorial Edition will primarily be using footage that most fans of Band of the Hawk have seen in the past, though the series will include deleted footage that has never been seen before.

Junretsu used its Official Twitter Account to share the news that Guts' voice actor, Hiroaki Iwanaga, will be joining the group at the beginning of next year, giving us the opportunity to see how the Black Swordsman can belt a tune:

Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, tragically passed away before his manga masterpiece came to an end, but around a year following his passing, friends of Miura decided to start where the mangaka left off. Writer Koji Mouri and the artists at Studio Gaga have already completed and released a handful of chapters that sees Guts dealing with the fallout of Griffith entering Elfhelm. With the White Hawk kidnapping Casca, the Black Swordsman must survive an onslaught of darkness if he is hoping to save his lady love.

