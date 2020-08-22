Berserk Meets Hollow Knight In Stunning Crossover

Berserk is one of the darkest anime franchises to ever be released, running for decades under the pen of creator Kentaro Miura, and while fans await the conclusion of the long running series, one fan artist has decided to bring the supernatural world into the video game known as Hollow Knight! Hollow Knight, which many refer to as a "Metroidvania", was released in 2017 where it became a beloved game that arrived on PCs, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, following a bug warrior as he navigated his way through an underground labyrinth of danger and amazement.

Like anime franchises such as Hunter x Hunter, fans of Berserk have had to go through a number of delays in continuing the story of Guts and his quest for revenge against his former friend Griffith. Taking the moniker of the "Black Swordsman", the series is a dire one, with blood and guts littering more pages of the series than we can possibly count. While there has been no word of a new anime series following the release of the controversial 2016 anime series that relied heavily on computer generated animation, fans are still chomping at the bit to see the world of Guts return to the small screen.

Reddit Artist MaxSchreck616 shared this amazing fusion between the titular Hollow Knight and the world of Berserk, giving the video game protagonist a makeover that has it look like the cursed Black Swordsman who is seeking revenge for the death of his fellow soldiers within the Band of the Hawk:

Hollow Knight will be returning to consoles and PCs with the sequel game of Hollow Knight: Silksong, following one of the supporting cast members that appeared in the original action adventure mega-hit. While Hollow Knight and Berserk are two astonishingly different series, they both are able to bring audiences into worlds of magic and the supernatural, albeit through two very different locales. Needless to say, this makeover for the Hollow Knight is one that is definitely able to capture the aesthetic of the popular anime franchise!

