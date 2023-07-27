Best Animated Comedy Shows to Watch Right Now

Animation is at a peak this year as while it might not have gotten the respect or credit it deserved before, there are a number of animated comedies that have gotten attention from fans all over the world in 2023 specifically. With the year now at its halfway point, it's the perfect time to look back at some of the biggest animated comedies that you should catch up with now. Especially now that many of these series have either made a huge impact or are returning this year with new episodes taking it all in a new direction moving forward.

There are so many potential animated comedies that fans could decided to spend their time with, and even more are being added every day. So ComicBook.com is here to help with some of the best animated comedy shows that you should check out right now ahead of more new episodes coming later this Summer. This includes cult hits, classics coming back for new seasons, newer hits returning for new episodes, and more!

Read on for the best animated comedy shows you should check out right now and let us know some of the favorites you're watching at the moment in the comments!