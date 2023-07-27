Best Animated Comedy Shows to Watch Right Now
There are lots of animated comedies available to watch right now, so here are some of the biggest and best to check out!
Animation is at a peak this year as while it might not have gotten the respect or credit it deserved before, there are a number of animated comedies that have gotten attention from fans all over the world in 2023 specifically. With the year now at its halfway point, it's the perfect time to look back at some of the biggest animated comedies that you should catch up with now. Especially now that many of these series have either made a huge impact or are returning this year with new episodes taking it all in a new direction moving forward.
There are so many potential animated comedies that fans could decided to spend their time with, and even more are being added every day. So ComicBook.com is here to help with some of the best animated comedy shows that you should check out right now ahead of more new episodes coming later this Summer. This includes cult hits, classics coming back for new seasons, newer hits returning for new episodes, and more!
Read on for the best animated comedy shows you should check out right now and let us know some of the favorites you're watching at the moment in the comments!
Futurama (2023)
- Info: "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."
- Review: Futurama is back with its second major revival ten years after its cancellation on Comedy Central, and the new episodes for the series thus far have proven that the years have not slowed down this team at all. It's only getting started from here, and now is the best time to jump in!
- Where to Watch: You can now watch all 11 seasons of Futurama streaming on Hulu.
The Simpsons
Info: "This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."
Review: As The Simpsons Season 35 prepares to air on FOX later this Fall, it's time to check out how the animated sitcom took over the world in the first place with the first 34 seasons of the series. Season 34 featured one of the best runs for the show in quite a long time, so it's a promising look for the future from here on out.
Where to Watch: You can now find the first 33 seasons of The Simpsons now streaming on Disney+, and Season 34 streaming on Hulu.prevnext
Bob's Burgers
- Info: "Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope."
- Review: With Season 14 of Bob's Burgers airing on FOX this Fall, now is the time to catch up with Season 13 as it offered the first new episodes following the Belcher family following the events of The Bob's Burgers Movie. Now it's going to go to some even wackier places!
- Where to Watch: You can find all 13 seasons of Bob's Burgers now streaming on Hulu.
Family Guy
- Info: "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."
- Review: Season 22 will be airing on FOX later this Fall, and Family Guy Season 21 went viral with one of the biggest moments in the series yet. It's a good sign for the future as Family Guy has seemingly gotten boosted with a wild new creative energy, so it's time to check it out and catch up.
- Where to Watch: You can find the first 21 seasons of Family Guy now streaming on Hulu.
American Dad
- Info: "American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet- confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."
- Review: With American Dad Season 18 returning to TBS with new episodes later this Fall, it's now the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. Each new season of the series gets more experimental and takes the Smith Family on wackier adventures with their episodes, and things are only going to get wilder from here on out.
- Where to Watch: You can check out the first 17 seasons of American Dad now streaming on Hulu, and American Dad Season 18 is re-airing the first half of its episodes with TBS on July 22 and July 29 from 6-8:30pm. Fans who miss out on those will then be able to check out American Dad Season 18 on Adult Swim as it re-airs the first half of the season every Wednesday night at 11PM.
Clone High (2023)
- Info: "This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships."
- Review: Clone High has returned after many years for a new season, and it hasn't missed a step! New clones, new drama, and all sorts of wacky new hijinks are here to check out for fans who loved the original run of those series from decades ago.
- Where to Watch: You can watch Clone High on Max now.
Fired On Mars
- Info: "After taking a one-way trip to the Red Planet, graphic designer Jeff Cooper finds himself adrift when his bosses unceremoniously eliminate his role."
- Review: Fired On Mars is quietly one of the best animated shows of 2023 overall, but it likely has not gotten the same amount of attention as some of the other big releases this year. It's the kind of show that fans will likely catch onto later and say "Why did we miss this?" so you should get the jump on that by checking it out now.
- Where to Watch: You can check out Fired On Mars now streaming on Max.
Rick and Morty
- Info: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."
- Review: With Rick and Morty Season 7 getting a lot of changes behind the scenes before the new episodes premiere very soon, and a new spin-off anime series now in the works, now is the time to jump into the Adult Swim original as things are getting more interesting than ever before.
- Where to Watch: You can check out the first six seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming on Hulu and Max.
Solar Opposites
- Info: "A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."
- Review: Solar Opposites will also be going through some major changes with the upcoming Season 4 of the series coming this Summer, and the first three seasons show off just how wacky of a science fiction show it really is and sets it all apart from Rick and Morty. That will be even truer in the coming episodes.
- Where to Watch: You can now watch all three seasons of Solar Opposites now streaming on Hulu.