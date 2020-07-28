Anime Fans Have Found the One Character No One Can Hate

When it comes to anime, the fandom is often split on most characters they run into. Even background heroes and small-time baddies can stir up major conversations with fans. Of course, that means it is hard to find any character who is universally loved in anime, but one fan pointed out there is one such man who was tragically taken from us too quickly.

Over on Twitter, the user PridefulSin got fans all up in their emotions when they posted an innocuous photo. It was there the user said they found the "only anime character that nobody hates" and it is none other than Maes Hughes of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Okay, take a breath. Grab a tissue and cry if you need to. We will get through this together and honor Maes' memory the best we can.

The only anime character that nobody hates pic.twitter.com/ioaZjPxPlR — 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑺𝒊𝒏 ★ (@PridefuISin) July 27, 2020

Netizens on social media were quick to back the tweet as even the most staunch Fullmetal Alchemist. haters admit Maes was too pure for his own good. The character is an integral part of the anime as his ties to State Alchemy run deep. In fact, Maes was often regarded as a lovable uncle to Edward and Alphonse by fans, so his untimely death shook the fandom. And in its own way, his murder ensured Maes' legacy as one of the most beloved anime characters to date.

For those unfamiliar with the hero, Maes was a military offer in Central City where he worked closely with Roy Mustang. When the Elric brothers came to town, Maes treated them as one of his own, and fans fell in love with his dad jokes and caring personality. In fact, Maes embodied the perfect dad and husband for his family. His friendship with Roy confirmed Maes was as loyal as they come, but it was his loyalty that got him killed as he tried to uncover a deep secret about the government.

The death ultimately catapulted Fullmetal Alchemist. into its main plot, and fans never fully recovered from the heart-wrenching death. Maes may not have been around for long, but his legacy remembers him as a kind man who was willing to die for the greater good. And with his reputation set in stone, it seems netizens agree Maes is one of the only (if not the only) anime character who is impossible to hate.

