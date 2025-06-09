Naruto Honors Akatsuki’s Most Tragic Ninja For His Birthday

The main story of Naruto may have been concluded several years ago, but its legacy is still unmatched. Not only is it one of the most popular anime and manga series, but its sequel spin-offs, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, have also been significantly successful. The original series has introduced us to several iconic characters, who are still well-loved by the fandom. Some of these characters are often tragic and complex, especially Itachi Uchiha, who was misunderstood for years. However, when the truth came out, it didn’t take long for him to become a fan-favorite character. June 9th marks the birthday of one of the best characters in Shonen, Itachi Uchiha.

His heartbreaking story shatters the conventional norms of heroism and replaces it with something deeper, a testament to love layered in complexity and tragedy. Born a prodigy, Itachi had a bright future ahead of him, that is, until Danzo ruined everything he loved in his life. The official account of Viz Media on X shared an image of the character with the caption, “A big brother. Like no other. HBD, Itachi.” While his actions were highly debatable in the beginning, there’s no denying the sacrifices he made for his younger brother, Sasuke Uchiha.

Itachi Uchiha Is One of the Most Complex Anti-Heroes in Shonen Anime

Born into the prestigious Uchiha clan, Itachi was a prodigy who graduated from the Ninja Academy at the age of seven, awakened his Sharingan by eight, and achieved the rank of Chūnin at the age of ten. However, despite all his achievements, there was something weighing down on him. His early years were marked by a deep longing for peace, shaped by the horrors witnessed during the Third Great Ninja War. What makes his story truly tragic is the burden he carries as both the protector of Sasuke and the one who killed his entire clan.

Itachi’s undying loyalty towards the village has always been questionable, but he did the best he could to stand by his own ideals and find even a small chance to keep his brother safe. He died sick and in front of his brother after shouldering the weight of his guilt and the world’s hatred for several years. Going against Itachi’s wishes, Obito revealed everything about him to Sasuke after the former’s death, and maybe that was for the best.

