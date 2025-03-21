Naruto Is Still the Hottest Anime on Netflix

Some popular anime garner hype with new content. Some nostalgic, well-loved anime still have fans flocking to their fanbases years and hundreds of episodes later. Naruto is the latter. But unlike some franchises bolstering more episodes or having begun airing years prior, Naruto is still garnering attention with a firm, dedicated fanbase that continues to grow watching their cherished show. And, with such iconic, admired storylines and characters, the franchise deserves the attention.

And with a franchise as bold, iconic, and enduring as the namesake himself, Naruto tops other franchises in its latest milestone, topping the Netflix anime charts for the second half of 2024. And why shouldn’t it? Naruto, though he faces challenge after challenge in ninja training, also faces emotional challenges that hit close to home. But he doesn’t let that stop him. Naruto’s drive to accomplish his dreams in the face of adversity is the epitome of “never give up” and is a widely beloved inspiration to otaku everywhere. Believe it!

Naruto is Still the Best! Believe it!

After over twenty years, Naruto still manages to come out on top. With an analysis conducted by PJB Entertainment on the comparison of watch hours each franchise has had as of the conclusion of 2024, Netflix’s “What We Watched” Report reveals that the Naruto franchise has taken the #1 spot. This includes the original 2002 series through its 2017 conclusion with Naruto: Shippuden, filler, and other projects like Boruto, with cumulative watch hours adding up to around a whopping 330 million. With its officially claimed #1 spot as the most-watched anime globally, Naruto has outpaced One Piece (ongoing with over 1000 episodes), Demon Slayer, Pokemon (also with over 1000 episodes), Black Clover, Hunter x Hunter, Seven Deadly Sins, My Hero Academia, Dandadan, and even Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s an impressive change of pace compared to the first half of the year, which saw Delicious in Dungeon rightly snatch the top rank.

With nothing current matching the full run of Naruto, this shows just how the series has really impacted its fans with the lasting quality of Naruto’s best moments. Naruto as a character resonates with fans everywhere with his determined spirit in the face of adversity and is a widely beloved inspiration to otaku everywhere. With friends and foes along the way, his adventures, ranging from hilarious antics to heart-wrenching emotional experiences, have left their imprint on not just the storylines and characters and the franchise’s audience but the course of anime culture itself.

A Beloved Anime Franchise Since 2002

In the Hidden Leaf Village, Konohagakure, Naruto Uzumaki, a young, aspiring ninja, is shunned by the wary community. The leader, the Fourth Hokage, had sacrificed his life and sealed the Nine-Tailed Fox demon within the newborn Naruto to prevent it from wreaking havoc on the village. But Naruto doesn’t let his circumstances and rejection from others deter him — with a rambunctious, mischievous nature, he’s determined to become the next Hokage and gain the village’s recognition and respect. Making friends along the way, Naruto trains to become a strong and capable ninja, facing many new foes and the demon inside himself.

Since its humble beginnings in 1999 as a manga by Masashi Kishimoto and published by Shueisha, the adventure/fantasy/comedy/martial arts shonen amassed 72 volumes in its run until 2014. In 2002, Pierrot adapted it into an anime series that has been widely popular ever since. The franchise has included the original Naruto 220-episode series spanning 5 seasons, Naruto: Shippuden with 500 episodes spanning 22 seasons, and ending in 2017 with the next generation continuing in Boruto, featuring Naruto’s son.

Even with other franchises like One Piece having a seemingly more imposing legacy with ongoing manga and anime series, Naruto manages to appeal to generations of anime fans both new and nostalgic, the franchise as a whole successfully bridging the cultural gap in surprising ways with regards to viewership. Constantly outputting new merch, promos, and collaborations, the franchise is as successful as ever with garnering both its marketing and genuine appeal, and the impressive number of watch hours is a testament to its lasting appeal.

And as fans clearly still want more content from the franchise, perhaps this should be case enough for Boruto needing its anime to make a return and why Two Blue Vortex is a worthwhile reading experience. With its 2016 ongoing two-part manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the franchise’s clear endurance is evidence enough that it could continue its successful viewership should the anime also continue. But until then, fans can get their fix with Two Blue Vortex’s ongoing monthly manga. With Boruto facing new skills to learn and new goals to achieve, the manga is increasingly worth your time as its plot unfolds.

Even if you’re unable to support Naruto by watching on Netflix, that’s okay! Naruto can also be streamed on most major streaming services including Amazon, Hulu, Peacock, Crunchyroll, and more.