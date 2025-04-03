Code Geass x Pop Team Epic’s Crossover is One of Anime’s Strangest Team-Ups

When you think of two anime franchises that couldn’t be more different, Code Geass and Pop Team Epic might be at the top of the charts. Code Geass is a psychological cat and mouse game wherein its protagonist, Lelouch, struggles for the future of his people while Pop Team Epic focuses on the bizarre, hilarious story of Popuko and Pipimi. Despite the two universes being amazingly different from one another, a crossover between the franchises has arrived to kick off April and if you are a fan of either anime franchise, it might be worth checking out.

Not only does this new anime meeting feature new art that sees Popuko and Pipimi resemble characters that are a part of the fictional land known as Britannia but a brand new video hilariously ties the two worlds together. Luckily, the characters of Code Geass also receive a hilarious makeover in the Pop Team Epic style that stands out within the anime world. Of course, this crossover most likely won’t create a new anime series that smashes the worlds together but it is the perfect April Fools Day gift for fans of both anime. You can check out two new videos to celebrate this anime crossover below.

Pop Team Epic’s Past Crossovers

Lelouch is far from the only character that has received a crossover with the girls of Pop Team Epic and the anime’s creator Bkub Okawa. In recent memory, Okawa has recreated some major anime titles such as Dragon Ball, Konosuba, The Boy And The Heron, and Chainsaw Man in their unique style. While Pop Team Epic’s manga has continued releasing new chapters to this day, a new anime project has yet to be confirmed. Luckily, the official social media account related to the high schoolers has shared the new take on their classic characters, which you can check out below.

Code Geass’s Return

The world of Lelouch recently saw a return thanks to the sequel series, Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture. Rather than following Lelouch once again, the anime followed new protagonists Roze and Ash, aka the Nameless Mercenaries, as they tried to fight back against the Neo-Britannians following the original series. While no new anime series in this universe has been confirmed, there have certainly been rumblings late last year. You can check out the brand new take on Lelouch and company below thanks to this April Fools Day celebration.

In December of last year, voice actors Jun Fukuyama and Kohei Amakasaki from the original series took part in an event to celebrate the franchise. Amakasaki stated that a sequl project was in the works, “Today I once again felt that I was able to become a part of this continuing series. During the stage greeting at the final act of ‘Rose’s Recapture,’ I used Geass on Producer Taniguchi, asking him to make a sequel, so I think that someday I will be able to deliver the story of Rose and Sakuya to everyone again. Thank you for your continued support! I was also happy to hear that new works are being prepared, so I hope that it will continue to be a work that stimulates everyone’s brains.”

Want to see what other wild anime crossovers arrive in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Code Geass and Pop Team Epic and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.