Anime's Best Transformations as Ranked by Fans
In the world of shonen anime, there is one thing fans can look forward to, and that is some epic transformations. The genre's focus on action and fighting has bred the perfect grounds to power up manga heroes in the wildest ways. But of course, there are some transformations that stand out above the rest.
From Goku's Super Saiyan debut to Sailor Moon and her magical makeovers, anime has a ton of iconic transformation sequences to geek over. Fans are now going viral online after a thread popped up ranking the industry's absolute best forms. So if you want to check out the consensus, you can find all the poll's top picks below:
Red Riot, Let's Go!
Not my favorite character in this Anime/Manga and it is definitely not as flashy as many other transformations but I LOVED this moment. pic.twitter.com/qXDgAcoeaO— Lorenzo B. (@BBaudix) May 30, 2022
The Gift That Keeps on Giving
Gold Experience Requiem was amazing for me, and the sound design was just spectacular in the anime pic.twitter.com/yPeSXtKZK1— Sex Pistols Requiem #savetf2 (@funnyname123456) May 30, 2022
One of a Kind
Eren's Founding Titan, the atmosphere and the bgm was whole another level, it was unique than all other anime.— Eren Yeager (@Rahul10019) May 30, 2022
A Terrifying Power
Vasto lorde easily not even close I was hype asf at 2 am 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z3lSLCrf48— cs nba (@ybvsindustry) May 30, 2022
Error Error Error
Out of all theses Forms Mastered Ultra Instinct so hyped that it broke the internet the moment it got revealed. Also it sent ALOT of chills down my Spine 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/n6DsePjw6O— SSB Beat (@Kiondzx20) May 30, 2022
Goku, We See You
Almost all of Goku’s transformations are hype— TRIGGZ❄️ (@triggphyzicz) May 30, 2022
Welcome These Newbies!
That will be Luffy's newest transformation in One Piece manga and Naruto's baryon mode in Boruto. They are both 🔥! Now I'm looking forward to Luffy's newest transformation to be animated in the anime👀 pic.twitter.com/GAce1ioQ6B— RobIsBaconSoldier (@RobIsBaconHair) May 31, 2022
Gotta' Give Him Respect
Most people have already said the common answers so gonna switch it up and go with an upcoming one, hyped to potentially see Denji's greater transformation soon pic.twitter.com/YWATeTzHyH— Iron (CR: DAL V4 at turtle pace) (@IronMechKiller2) May 30, 2022