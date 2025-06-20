Boruto Just Shattered Its Naruto Multiverse With One Villain’s Broken Ability

The multiverse isn’t just a concept that is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as anime franchises like Dragon Ball and Mobile Suit Gundam have explored alternate realities. In recent chapters, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has proven that the Naruto universe is more than happy to hint at events taking place in different universes. Spawned through the power of Kashin Koji, the former member of Kara who happens to be a clone of the deceased ninja Jiraiya, the shonen sequel’s latest chapter reveals that Boruto’s current mentor is having some trouble coming to grips with his ability’s new quirks.

Warning. if you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 23, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Despite having quite a few abilities that Jiraiya had, Kashin Koji has a trick up his sleeve that his predecessor did not. “Ten Directions” or “Prescience” allows the former Kara member to witness potential futures, though it’s an ability that he doesn’t have full control over. In the recent installment of the Two Blue Vortex manga, Kashin is thrown for a loop when he realizes that Kawaki has entered the battlefield, as this fact wasn’t something that he was ever privy to in his premonitions. On top of this, it appears as though Jura is even stronger than we realized thanks to how he responds to Koji’s power.

It's interesting how Prescience seems to be out of Koji's control. He gets these "updates" randomly. What's more interesting is that we see:

– Inojin in the hideout

– Mamushi & Daemon

– Sarada & Hidari

– Hima & Shikadai

I'm so hyped to see how all of these come into play. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/SZp8cnjavO — Katharsis ⚔️ (@ChronicInsom) June 19, 2025

The Multiverse Shattered

While Kashin is taken aback by the fact that Kawaki made an appearance in his visions, he is perhaps more stunned that a vision of Jura appeared to stare right back at him. Even with Kawaki taking the Divine Tree’s eye, this fact hardly phases the villain and goes to show how powerful the villain is. The fact that the ninja responsible for Naruto and Hinata’s secret exile hitting the battlefield throws a big monkey wrench into Koji’s power.

Apparently, there are things that Kashin Koji cannot see with his “Ten Directions,” meaning that the Jiraiya clone might be able to see multiple realities but cannot perfectly predict the future in doing so. Previously, Kashin never saw a reality where Boruto survived a fight against Jura but this has seemingly changed thanks to Kawaki’s arrival. While Kawaki showing up is good news for Boruto in a sense, the adopted son of Naruto still wants to kill his “brother” to eradicate the Otsutsuki.

Unfortunately, while the Two Blue Vortex’s manga marches forward, an anime adaptation for this series has yet to be confirmed. While Studio Pierrot has confirmed that the series will return to the small screen eventually, no release date has been announced. Pierrot is currently working on the final entry in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War meaning it could still be some time before we see the return of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Want to stay in the loop on all things happening in the Ninja World? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Naruto and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.