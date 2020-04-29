These Naruto Jutsu Cannot Be Topped

Naruto has introduced hundreds of jutsu over its tenure, but there are some which fans will never tire of. Sure, there are ninja out there like Kaguya who can level entire worlds with a move if they've prepared, but they don't have the techniques fans grew up with. From a good-old Shadow Clone to an elemental assault, there are some moves you cannot beat, and we're ready to breakdown a few of our favorites.

While these attacks may not be the most powerful, they are theones you have to be impressed by. The first time you saw these moves used in Naruto, there is no way your jaw didn't drop. Only the best of the best can use these jutsu, and it even takes the wind out of their sails to do so.

(Photo: Pierrot)

That is, unless you are an Uzumaki. The clan has insane chakra storage from the get-go, so it is hard to judge the reserves of others when pitted against Naruto...

You can find our favorites in the slides below, but we've got to give some context for our picks. After all, we're going by first impressions here, and these movse left quite the impact. To start, Itachi took fans all by surprise when he used Tsukuyomi against his kid brother right after massacring his clan, but things got real when Kakashi was taken into the hellish world.

It was the Flying Thunder God that showed fans how powerful Naruto's dad was before he even became Hokage, and the Atomic Release techniques which the Hidden Stone's leader used could break anything down to its basic molecules. If that is not considered powerful, then nothing can be!

But in the end, our top spots have to go to the Rasengan and Chidori. These moves are the basis of some of Naruto and Sasuke's best attacks. These high-powered techniques got the boys started on their ninja journeys way back and continue to wow fans today in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation. Even our heroes use them regularly despite having other more powerful tricks up their sleeves, so it goes to show that flashy isn't always efficient in battle!

Did your favorite jutsu make the cut here? Which would you add to the list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!