Few Naruto Moments Will Ever Beat Rock Lee's Best Scene

Naruto has plenty of top-tier scenes, but there are few which can ever live up to Rock Lee's best moment. If you were to ask fans about the ninja's finer achievements, you would have some point to his chakra gates or Drunken Fist stance. But when it comes down to it, we all know that Rock Lee's best moment came when he fought Gaara during the Chuunin Exams way back when. The moment stands out more than a decade since its release, and we're here to help you relive that moment. You know, because we all need a little entertainment these days.

If you want to catch up with the scene, you need to check out the Chuunin Exam arc from the start. Fans first met Rock Lee during this arc along with his teammates Neji and TenTen. The group study under Mighty Guy, the eternal rival of Kakashi. When fans first meet this group, they are less than impressed, but Rock Lee shows out in a big way when he is pitted against Gaara.

As you can see in the video above, Gaara is pretty bored when he is tasked to take Rock Lee down should he want to continue on in the exams. The martial artist is unable to get a hit on the deranged Hidden Sand ninja, and that is because of his sand barrier. But what the spectators and fans didn't know is that Rock Lee was fighting at a disadvantage this whole time.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

After getting the okay from his teacher, Rock Lee unbuckles the weights which were clinging to his limbs. They seemed puny, but fans saw how heavy they were went the weights crashed through the floor of the exam's arena. Even Kakashi was taken aback by how much Rock Lee was holding back, and Gaara was stunned when the boy showed off his true speed. Rock Lee moved so quickly that he was able to outpace Gaaara's shield to hit the red-head, but the burst of pain only heightened the Sand ninja's bloodthirsty.

Rock Lee may not have won this battle, but this fight marked him as someone to watch. And as fans of the franchise learned over the years, Rock Lee's battle against Gaara was just the start of his journey to become the greatest taijutsu user alive.

Is this scene from Naruto your favorite? Or does another take your list's top spot? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

