One Piece: Nico Robin Returns To Fan-Favorite Look For Final Saga

After years of public demand from fans, One Piece has finally given Nico Robin her old hair back right in time for her big awaited reunion with Saul, and now the series has also brought back one of her most iconic looks, albeit only in a color spread.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Besides being a subtle tribute to Kazuki Yao, who recently stepped down from his role as Franky’s voice actor, the color spread featured in Chapter 1134 of One Piece also notably features Robin in her Enies Lobby outfit. The iconic white shirt dress and leather boots, complimented perfectly by her old pre-time skip hairdo, make for quite a trip down nostalgia lane while also calling back to Robin’s decisive declaration during the Enies Lobby Arc at the most fitting time given Robin’s ongoing reunion with Saul.

One Piece Brings Back Robin’s Iconic Enies Lobby Outfit

Given One Piece‘s long-standing formula of giving the Straw Hats new personalized outfits with every new arc, older looks rarely return, no matter how much fans may love them. As such, seeing Robin in her old Enies Lobby outfit again, especially with her old pre-time skip hair, has come as quite a pleasant surprise.

Granted, the look isn’t completely identical with Robin donning an oversized, unzipped leather jacket in the new color spread instead of the slinky, leather zipper dress from the Enies Lobby Arc. The new illustration also throws on some new accessories, including a studded garter and other embellishments on the leather boots. Nonetheless, the white spotted shirt dress remains the same, and the look has the same essence as the Enies Lobby look as a whole.

This tiny callback to the Enies Lobby Arc is especially fitting given that it was at this point in the story that Robin’s tragic backstory was first revealed. This is also when Robin’s unforgettable “I want to live” declaration takes place and poetically enough, the latest chapters of One Piece see Robin meet Saul with the loyal friends she’s found while glad that she lived.

Although it may not be in the cards in the Elbaf Arc, the Final Saga may still bring back more of Robin’s pre-time skip looks. Given that the old hair has made a return, it would be a huge missed opportunity not to bring back the cowboy hat and boots as well, and hopefully, One Piece will not disappoint in that regard.