10 Best Science-Fiction Anime That Prove the Genre Is Truly Underrated

Science fiction anime and manga aren’t just about futuristic gadgets and space battles. They’re about the big “what ifs” that shape our world. What if AI could decide who lives and who dies? What if a single message to the past could rewrite the future? What if cyborgs walked the Earth? Sci-fi anime asks these questions and pulls us into worlds where technology shapes fate, where the lines between man and machine blur, and where every choice comes with a price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what truly makes sci-fi anime special is how they make us think. We watch characters struggle against oppressive systems, fight for their humanity, and chase impossible dreams. And all the while we can’t help but see pieces of our own world reflected in theirs. So, if you love science-fiction anime that makes you ponder these scenarios, here are ten of the best series that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Steins;Gate

Originally a visual novel, Steins;Gate follows self-declared mad scientist Rintaro Okabe after he and his friends accidentally find a way to send messages to the past. However, they soon realize that even small changes can have huge, unexpected consequences. The result is one of the most critically acclaimed science-fiction anime of all time, mixing real science with theories about time travel to deliver an unforgettable storyline.

The series touches on black holes — massive space objects that might allow time loops — and micro black holes — tiny distortions that could change reality. Instead of viewing time as a straight line, it introduces world lines, where small choices create different futures. A few people, like those with Reading Steiner, can remember past world lines even when time shifts. Through them, Steins;Gate asks us an important question: even if we could change the past, would it truly make things better?

Planetes

It is the year 2075, and space travel is the norm. Hoshino “Hachimaki” Hachirouta is part of a low-status crew tasked with collecting dangerous space debris floating in Earth’s orbit. While others dream of space exploration, Hachimaki struggles with frustration, ambition, and the harsh realities of working a lowly job in space as he and his team face financial constraints, corporate greed, and personal conflicts.

Unlike most space stories filled with epic battles and aliens, Planetes focuses on the quiet dangers of space and the people who keep it running. From the physics of zero-gravity movement to the long-term physiology of space travel, it actually takes hard science seriously. And that makes it one of the most realistic sci-fi anime ever made.

Serial Experiments Lain

An unconventional sci-fi masterpiece, Serial Experiments Lain follows Lain Iwakura, a 14-year-old girl who one day receives an email from a recently deceased classmate. This introduces her to “The Wired,” a vast virtual network. As Lain becomes more and more invested, she encounters strange events that blur the lines between reality and the digital world.

Through Lain’s story, Serial Experiments Lain discusses artificial intelligence, digital ghosts, and the idea that human identity can exist independently of a physical body. The sci-fi anime’s depiction of “The Wired” mirrors our modern internet: anonymous, omnipresent, and capable of reshaping the narratives of reality. It’s fragmented storytelling, glitchy visuals, and unsettling silence create an atmosphere akin to a computer virus infecting your brain, making for a unique experience.

Parasyte: The Maxim

Shinichi Izumi is a high school student who nearly falls victim to a parasitic alien invasion. These creatures burrow into human brains, take full control of their hosts, and feed on others. But when Shinichi is attacked, the parasite fails to reach his brain. Now, he and the parasite Migi are fused at his hand and must learn to coexist while fending off deadly threats.

Parasyte explores alien biology and evolutionary warfare in a disturbingly realistic way. The parasites are intelligent, highly adaptable invaders that turn their hosts into terrifying predators. Unlike classic sci-fi aliens, Migi operates on pure logic. He questions everything from human emotions to the value of life itself — all while sharing a body with someone who fears him. The series also leans heavily into body horror, with heads splitting into blades and limbs morphing into deadly weapons. These chilling yet thought-provoking themes make Parasyte a treat for any sci-fi anime lover.

Dandadan

Set to receive its second season in July 2025, Dandadan throws us headfirst into a world where supernatural and sci-fi collide in the wildest way possible. We follow Momo, a tough but kind-hearted high schooler with a psychic background, and Okarun, a nerd obsessed with aliens and the occult. Neither believes in the other’s supernatural interests — until they both get proven hilariously, terrifyingly wrong. Aliens, ghosts, and bizarre otherworldly beings exist, and they’re out to mess up everything.

The sci-fi series blends psychic battles and alien encounters to keep viewers on edge. One moment, we’re in a terrifying ghost chase; the next, we’re watching a giant space entity throw down with an exorcist granny. But Dandadan isn’t just chaos for the sake of it. Beneath the absurdity is a story about friendship, trust, and standing up for what matters — even when reality itself starts bending in the weirdest ways.

Psycho-Pass

The world of Psycho-Pass introduces the Sibyl System, an AI-powered surveillance network that monitors every citizen’s mental state. It calculates a Crime Coefficient, a number that determines a person’s likelihood of committing a crime. If the score is too high, authorities intervene — sometimes with lethal force — before a crime is ever committed.

To enforce this system, Psycho-Pass’ officers wield Dominators, a name for their smart weapons that scan targets in real-time and adjust their firepower accordingly. These guns can stun, paralyze, or even disintegrate a suspect depending on their Crime Coefficient. But since only Sibyl determines who is a threat, these enforcers are little more than its executioners. The deeper we explore this world, the more its flaws become clear. Is justice truly being served, or is society simply silencing those who don’t conform? As Inspector Akane Tsunemori searches for answers, she’s forced to question whether a world without crime is worth the price of freedom. If you are a fan of dystopian sci-fi anime, Psycho-Pass is a must-watch.

Dennō Coil

Dennō Coil is all about augmented reality or AR. Set in 2026, it takes us to a world where special AR glasses known as Dennō Megane are used by everyone to interact with digital reality. Kids use these glasses to play games, explore, and even hack the AR system. Yuko Okongi is one such kid. But when she moves to Daikoku and sees strange creatures, corrupted data, and legends about missing children, she and her friends decide to dig deeper into the secrets of augmented reality.

The series is a sci-fi gem. It came out years before smart glasses and AR gaming, yet it captures the essence of their user experience and introduces ethical concerns that are still relevant today. Even better, it does so against a backdrop of beautiful old-school Japanese scenery and kids having the adventure of their lives. If you want a sci-fi anime that feels real because it hits so close to our world, Dennō Coil is for you.

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is a masterclass in laid-back sci-fi anime. Set in the year 2071, it shows us a future where space travel is the norm, but life is still tough. Crime follows wherever people go and bounty hunters known as cowboys chase these criminals down for cash. The story follows one of them, Spike Spiegel, as he travels through space with his mismatched crew aboard the Bebop.

But beyond space travel, memorable one-liners, and jazz-filled chases, Cowboy Bebop explores loneliness, regret, and the search for meaning. Each crew member carries a painful past they can’t outrun. And in a universe this big, finding peace, or even a place to belong, might be the hardest job of all.

Akira

Neo-Tokyo stands as a chaotic, neon-lit city built on the ruins of a nuclear explosion. Here, crime runs rampant, and the government rules with an iron grip. Meanwhile, a rebellion brews in the city’s murky shadows. When Tetsuo, a rebellious biker, is exposed to a mysterious experiment, he develops terrifying psychic abilities that threaten to unravel the city’s secrets.

At its core, Akira is an exploration of the dangers of biotechnology, government experiments, and unchecked power. Scientists in the series have long studied extrasensory perception hoping to create the next stage of human evolution. They experimented with subjects like Akira, a child with godlike abilities, to prove that such power could reshape reality itself. But the human mind isn’t meant to hold such force, and the results are catastrophic. The anime film serves as a poignant warning about human ambition and the cycle of destruction. Neo-Tokyo is caught between progress and annihilation, and as power spirals out of control, we wonder if humankind can survive what it has created. If you’re into deep, thought-provoking series with action-packed sequences, don’t skip this classic sci-fi anime as it re-releases.

Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell shows us a future where humans are connected to the internet through their minds. Major Motoko Kusanagi is a highly advanced cyborg who leads an elite task force hunting cyber-criminals. But when a hacker known as the Puppet Master starts changing memories and controlling people, the cyborg begins to question what truly makes us who we are.

The sci-fi anime explores a world where hacking goes beyond just stealing data. In this world, hacking rewrites identities, manipulates free will, and demolishes the idea of individuality. The Puppet Master is a rogue AI who claims to be alive. Through it all, we are pushed to consider whether a digital consciousness can be just as real as our own — if our thoughts can be changed and our bodies replaced, what does it even mean to be human anymore?