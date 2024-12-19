Akira Lands a Surprise Special Edition Re-Release in the Spring

Among the pantheon of all-time great anime movies, Akira sits right towards the top (although its position in first place is hotly debated). The 1988 anime movie is a sci-fi classic, throwing fans head-first into a cyberpunk-infused neo-Tokyo, where government organizations are conducting immoral experiments, and biker gangs rule the streets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Akira is set in an alternate 2019, 31 years after the Japanese government dropped an atomic bomb on Tokyo. When his best friend is captured for secret government experiments, Kaneda struggles against anti-government activists, dangerous scientists, and a powerful military leader to rescue Tetsuo while uncovering the truth behind the experiments.

Like many classic ’80s anime, streaming has become increasingly accessible but not always an ideal choice for physical media collectors. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has us covered with a brand new physical re-release of Katsuhiro Otomo’s seminal work (based on his own manga), and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Akira Unlocks a New 4K Steelbook

The stunning hand-drawn animation of Akira‘s neo-Tokyo does, and always will hold up to modern anime standards. In an age where AI is slowly infesting its way into anime, nothing beats a hand-drawn movie. If your countless VHS tapes, DVDs, and Blu-rays of Akira weren’t enough to satiate your appetite, get ready to appreciate Akira‘s animation in stunning 4k.

The new 4k version comes in a beautiful steelbook cover. The red metal case features the film’s protagonist, Shotaro Kaneda, sitting on a throne of tech rubble with his legendary motorbike behind him. As well as the 4k remaster, the disc has some incredible special features. Check out the list of special features below:

Akria Sound Making 2019

Akira Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)

Theatrical Preview — Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)

Storyboard Collection

The Akira 4k steelbook will be released in North America on March 4th, 2025. It is currently available to pre-order from Crunchyroll at a discounted rate of $26.24 (RRP $34.98).

Toho Co./Crunchyroll

What Happened to the Live-Action Akira Movie?

Like any successful animated film, Western studios are desperate to adapt Akira into a live-action movie. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has been attached to the project for years, but there has been nothing to show for it. The last update came in November 2023, when Waititi confirmed to Inverse that he’s still working on the movie.

If Waititi’s version ever makes it to the big screen, the director confirmed it will be massively different from the 1988 anime for one reason. When Katsuhiro Otomo adapted his manga for the big screen, he cut out large portions of the six-volume manga. Waititi wants to include many of these cut storylines. “I think people who loved the film, I want to make sure that they’ve also read the books because there’s a lot more in the books than there are in the film,” the director said.

H/T: Crunchyroll, Inverse