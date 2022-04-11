New Report Details the Top Selling Manga in the U.S. in 2021

If you keep up with the manga industry, you will know it is making cash hand over foot. The sector has been growing steadily for years now, and sales stateside have blown up as of late. This means competition between series is insane, but there can only be so many winners when it comes to sales. And now, a new report is breaking down which manga titles sold the most stateside across 2021.

The information comes from BookScan (via ShonenSaito), a popular publication that tracks the sales of books from tons of genres. Of course, that means graphic novels are counted, and its annual report on 2021 proved that My Hero Academia was the series to beat.

The manga was the top-selling series stateside in 2021 with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba coming in a close second. Third place went to Attack on Titan while fourth and fifth places were handed to Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

As you can guess, these series are some of the biggest in manga, and My Hero Academia is keeping its stranglehold on the U.S. market. The manga may not rank first in sales overseas in Japan, but the readers stateside cannot get enough of Izuku Midoriya. Still, other top-selling series like Demon Slayer are giving Izuku competition, and Chainsaw Man will be an interesting challenger to watch.

After all, the manga is already a best-seller stateside without its anime having gone live. The much-anticipated show is slated to drop this fall, so its launch should spike sales of Chainsaw Man. And if interest is high enough, the sales report for 2022 will certainly look different than the one from last year.

What do you make of this latest report? How do you think manga sales will stack up in 2022? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.