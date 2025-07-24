10 Best Underrated Naruto Friendships Deserving More Praise, Ranked

With over 700 episodes, Naruto introduced tons of characters, but not all of them stood out for their strength or personality; some became fan favorites simply because of the meaningful bonds they built with others. However, when people talk about the most iconic friendships in Naruto, it’s always the big ones that come up first, like Naruto and Sasuke, Kakashi and Obito, and so on. Sure, these friendships helped shape the series, but the shinobi world is filled with countless other friendships that deserve just as much praise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are so many relationships in Naruto that help move the story forward. However, a lot of these friendships ended up in the background, overshadowed by the main characters and their story arcs. But honestly, some of the most heartfelt moments came from these bonds, so without further ado, here’s a list of ten underrated Naruto friendships that deserve way more love.

10) Deidara and Tobi

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Deidara and Tobi had one of the weirdest partnerships in the Akatsuki which also worked surprisingly well on the battlefield. Tobi was constantly hyping up Deidara’s explosive art and calling him senpai, while Deidara would get annoyed but secretly seemed to enjoy having someone who actually appreciated his work. Together, they made a deadly team, complementing each other’s fighting styles to capture the three-tailed bijuu, Isobu.

But here’s the twist: Tobi was actually Obito Uchiha playing an elaborate character to manipulate everyone around him for his master plan. When Deidara died, Tobi immediately dropped his goofy act and became cold and serious, proving the whole cheerful partnership might have been just an act. Still, Obito did acknowledge Deidara’s contributions after his death, suggesting there was some real respect buried under all that deception. And it all makes you wonder what would have happened if Deidara had ever found out his annoying partner was actually the legendary Madara Uchiha all along.

9) Hinata and Kiba

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Kiba and Hinata’s friendship is the perfect example of a comfortable, sibling-like bond. While Hinata was initially disappointed at not being on Naruto’s team, she quickly discovered something valuable with Kiba, a friendship where she didn’t have to be shy or stumble over her words. Unlike her tongue-tied interactions with her crush, Hinata could actually be herself around the Inuzuka.

While a lot of people in the fandom ship these two, to me, their bond has that classic older sister, younger brother dynamic where they genuinely care about each other but aren’t afraid to tease each other. You can see their mutual care in small moments, like Hinata bringing Kiba ointment after his fight with Naruto, or Kiba worrying about her health during the Chūnin Exams. It’s one of those friendships that proves sometimes the best relationships are the ones where you can just exist comfortably without pretense.

8) Suigetsu and Sasuke

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Even though Sasuke is tough to get along with and focused mostly on revenge, he still managed to build a real friendship with Suigetsu, one that started in a pretty unexpected way. After betraying and defeating Orochimaru, Sasuke set out to form a new team. He found Suigetsu sealed inside a holding tube in one of Orochimaru’s many experimentation labs and freed him.

To complete his team, Sasuke then recruited Karin and Jūgo from different Otogakure bases. While Suigetsu seemed annoyed with his teammates at first, he eventually grew to care about them, especially Sasuke, and was even willing to risk his life to protect them against the Eight-Tailed Beast. All in all, Suigetsu brought some much-needed comedic relief and stuck by Sasuke through thick and thin.

7) Kiba and Shino

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Kiba and Shino’s friendship is the perfect example of how two completely different personalities can form an unbreakable bond. Back in their academy days, Shino didn’t even want to be on the same team as Kiba because of how different their personalities were. Kiba’s short temper and impulsive nature often clashed with Shino’s calm, analytical approach, and he was prone to making mistakes when his emotions got the better of him in battle.

But despite their disagreements, over time, Kiba genuinely respected Shino’s fighting capabilities and grew very close to him over the years. On Shino’s side, he came to see Kiba as his best friend and most trusted partner, even showing a rather humorous side around him, especially when he occasionally teases him about being a suitable candidate for Hokage. It’s one of those friendships that proves sometimes the best relationships are built on mutual respect despite constant bickering.

6) Rock Lee and Neji

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

At first glance, Lee and Neji’s friendship might seem cold, but beneath their formal interactions was mutual respect that pushed both of them to become stronger. Lee constantly challenged Neji, not out of pride, but because he genuinely looked up to him and wanted to prove himself. This dynamic created a friendship where rivalry and admiration coexisted perfectly, making it one of the most underrated friendships in Naruto.

Over time, Neji started to soften toward Lee’s loud, enthusiastic nature. He went from seeing Lee as beneath him to truly valuing his strength. When Neji died during the Fourth Shinobi War, Lee’s devastation made it painfully clear just how much their friendship meant to him.

5) Itachi and Kisame

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Kisame and Itachi’s partnership may have begun with hostility, but it evolved into one of the most genuine friendships within the Akatsuki. On the surface, they couldn’t have been more different; Itachi was calm and calculated, while Kisame was sadistic and brutal. But what made their dynamic work was Kisame’s surprising self-awareness about his own limitations and his complete faith in Itachi’s intellect and abilities, openly acknowledging the Uchiha as the stronger and smarter of the two on more than one occasion.

Furthermore, Kisame’s loyalty to Itachi went beyond just being partners; he truly cared about him as a friend. What made their bond especially interesting was the quiet trust they shared despite being trained to betray and kill; neither of them fully opened up emotionally, understanding that their circumstances might eventually force them to become enemies, yet they fought side by side and protected each other. In his final moments, Kisame even reflected on Itachi’s words about how no one ever truly knows who they are until just before they die, showing just how much of an effect Itachi had on him.

4) Naruto and Shikamaru

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

At the start of the series, Naruto was shunned by almost everyone in Konoha, but Shikamaru went against the crowd and treated him like any other kid. While others eventually came around, Shikamaru was there from day one. As the story goes on, Shikamaru becomes one of Naruto’s biggest supporters, standing by him when some of his closest friends start to doubt him.

He stood by Naruto during those failed missions to bring Sasuke home, even when others, including Sakura, began to lose hope. And after Jiraiya’s death left Naruto shattered, it was Shikamaru who understood his grief and helped him find the strength to move forward. Years later, when Naruto finally achieved his dream of becoming Hokage, he chose Shikamaru as his right-hand man, proving their bond.

3) Nagato and Konan

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Alongside Yahiko, these two orphans found each other during the darkest period of their lives. Nagato lost his parents to a Konoha ninja, Yahiko had to steal just to survive, and Konan met them both when they were at rock bottom. Their friendship came from shared trauma, and it ended up being the one thing that kept them going.

Konan was super loyal to her friends and supported Nagato without question. She remained devoted to him even after his transformation into Pain. She understood the hurt behind his actions and never abandoned him, even when his vision of peace became twisted.

2) Shikamaru and Choji

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Choji and Shikamaru’s friendship is a great example of finding your person early and never letting go. Shikamaru was the only one who stood up for Choji when other kids excluded him and called him slow, useless, and fat. While most students at the academy judged Choji for his appearance and eating habits, Shikamaru saw the kind soul underneath.

During the Sasuke Recovery Arc, Shikamaru insisted on including Choji in his first leadership mission. Even years later, now as married adults, they remain each other’s go-to person. Just like his father once told him he would, Choji eventually found that one true friend who accepted him completely.

1) Naruto and Gaara

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

As children, both Naruto and Gaara endured loneliness and rejection; Naruto for being the host of the Nine-Tails, and Gaara for carrying the One-Tail. But while Naruto kept reaching out in search of a connection, Gaara shut down completely after his father tried to kill him, and his uncle Yashamaru, who was the only person who seemed to love him, betrayed him. When they met during the Chūnin Exams, it was like looking at two mirror images of the same trauma.

Naruto’s empathy for Gaara came from his own experiences, forming a bond between them that no one else could quite understand. Through his interactions with Naruto, Gaara gradually began to understand the value of love and friendship, eventually becoming the Kazekage and a true protector of his village. Without Naruto’s influence, Gaara might have followed the same path as Sasuke, but their friendship gave him something worth changing for.