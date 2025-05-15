Netflix Just Released Its Controversial New Live-Action Manga Adaptation

After years of living under the so-called anime live-action curse, Netflix recently struck gold, breaking this infamous pattern of bad live-action anime adaptations with One Piece. The success of Netflix’s live-action One Piece emboldened the streaming giant to dip further into live-action adaptations, with the roulette ball this time landing on Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s hit manga Kakegurui. Renamed BET, this live-action adaptation caused quite a stir among fans prior to its release, and now that the series is finally out, fans can see for themselves whether Netflix truly managed to hit it big or not this time around.

As promised, Netflix’s live-action Kakegurui, BET, was released on the platform today, May 15th, with all ten episodes being dropped all at once. That said, unlike Netflix’s usual live-action formula, each of these ten episodes runs for about half an hour instead of the usual full hour, making BET perfect for a dedicated binge session. The series is also available dubbed in 34 different languages with subtitles in 32 different languages, including multiple audio description options that make the show incredibly accessible to anyone willing to give the show a chance despite the controversy surrounding it.

The Live-Action Kakegurui Adaptation BET Just Dropped on Netflix

Ever since the first few glimpses of BET were first revealed, the reaction from general anime fans as well as fans of Kakegurui was incredibly mixed, which seemed to have doomed the release from the start. A huge reason for this was the fact that BET was supposedly only partly inspired by the source material, taking many creative liberties, particularly in terms of the casting, by which many fans were not too pleased.

Having said that, both the show’s showrunner and director, as well as members of the cast, have displayed a lot of passion and enthusiasm about the series, which is quite a promising sign. Despite fans’ concerns about the quality, BET could still possibly catch fans by surprise. There’s no denying that it’s definitely a whole new series and experience, and that in and of itself isn’t necessarily a bad thing. BET could very well give Kakegurui fans a whole new way to experience the story and its beloved characters, and the only way to know if it’s any good is to check it out for yourself on Netflix.

Watch BET, available for streaming on Netflix now!