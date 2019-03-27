Watch: Epic ‘Pokemon’ Battle Gets a ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ultra Instinct Remix

The latest episode of Pokemon paired up Ultra Beast Pheromosa and a wild female Bewear, and the end result was a fight worthy of Dragon Ball Super comparisons. For context, this season of the show has seen Team Rocket befriending the wild Bewear while consistently teasing its untapped potential. But when Pheromosa, who is on the hunt for Z-Crystals, winds up destroying her den, attacking Meowth and endangering her Stufful cub, Bewear finally snapped. She suddenly radiated a black and pink aura, and in just a few moves she was able to knock Pheromosa out with a devastating punch. Fans of Dragon Ball Super were quick to point out that Beware moved as if she was using the Ultra Instinct technique, particularly when she dodged a kick from Pheromosa without looking and effortlessly transitioned into the knockout punch.

Twitter user @V_Created took the clip of the fight and dubbed in the “Ultra Battle” theme music (made by Akira Kushida) from the Dragon Ball Super anime, along with various sound effects from the “Tournament of Power” battle between Goku and Jiren. By Wednesday the video had more than 300,000 views.

I bet you Bewear could solo any Pokemon League. pic.twitter.com/OoC78ChxuB — Paul (@V_Created) March 24, 2019

Based on the reactions, fans of both animes seemd to love the comparisons.

The ongoing Pokemon anime, titled Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon, is described as, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way — including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.”

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m, and is available for streaming on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters, which continues the series beyond the anime, that can currently be read for free via Viz Media.

