Inuyasha Creator’s Newest Series Confirms Anime Release Date With New Trailer

Mao, from the same creator behind Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2 and more, is returning with a brand new anime, and the series has confirmed its release date with a new update showing it all off. It’s been a great time to be a fan of Rumiko Takahashi’s works as the famed creator’s projects have all been making their comebacks as part of the celebration for publisher Shogakukan’s 100th anniversary. Now Takahashi’s newest series is going to get its time in the spotlight too as it will be making the jump to TV screens later this April.

Mao was previously confirmed to be making its debut this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but the series has now revealed it will be premiering in Japan on April 4th. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date and its imminent premiere, Mao has shared its biggest update yet with the reveal of new voice cast additions and more. You can check out the newest look at the anime in motion with a new trailer and poster for Mao below.

Mao will be making its debut on April 4th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but it has yet to confirm any international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. This debut season of the series will be running for two cours of the year without a break in between, so fans will get to enjoy its episodes through the Spring and Summer 2026 anime months (from April to June). The opening theme for the new anime is titled “HEARTLOUD” as performed by Kis-My-Ft2, and the ending is titled “Juai” as performed by TRUE.

Mao will be directed by Teruo Sato (who has previously directed the Inuyasha sequel anime, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon) for studio Sunrise. Yuko Kakihara will be overseeing the scripts for the series, Yoshihito Hishinuma will be providing the character designs, Kazuhiro Nii will provide the editing, and Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music for the new anime. As for the voice cast behind it all, the newest update for the anime revealed much more of the cast additions too.

Mao Anime Reveals Voice Cast

Joining the previously announced leading cast including Yuki Kaji as Mao, Natsumi Kawaida as Nanoka Kiba, Hiro Shimono as Hyakka, and Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kamon for Mao‘s anime debut are Momoka Terasawa as Otoya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shiranui, Motoko Kumai as Funa Uozumi, Yoko Hikasa as Tenko, Risa Shimizu as Sana, Reina Ueda as Yurako, and Takashi Matsuyama as Byok. Given just how big of a creator Takahashi is, it’s safe to say the anime is going to be as big as the others.

Viz Media has licensed the original Mao manga for an English language release, so you can check out the original manga before the anime hits. They tease what to expect from it as such, “When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers…and kick some demon butt along the way!” But release plans for the anime have not been confirmed at this time.

