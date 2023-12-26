Beyblade Fans Get the Anime Trending Over Its Explosive Battles
Beyblade fans are rediscovering the anime thanks to its explosive battles trending online!
Beyblade is one of those hobby franchises that has inspired many generations of the anime as a result of its popularity, and fans have gotten the series trending as they both discover and rediscover just how explosive its battles can really be! When it comes to an anime series that brings a video game or toy franchise to life, there are story elements injected into it that makes it much larger than real life could ever make it seem. It's the same for Beyblade as the anime has been fairly intense right from the beginning, and has only gotten even more so in the years since.
Beyblade has inspired multiple iterations since an anime inspired by the original toy kicked off in 2001, and ever series has really let it rip and have shown off explosive and intense fights that fans really didn't expect to see where players are spinning tops at one another. But as fans are looking back on just how far it's all come in the years since, some of the most wild and explosive scenes are trending with fans on X are blowing up in a whole new way as fans see how great Beyblade can be.
It Kicked Off With a Bang!
Since the TL is talking about Beyblade. Can we appreciate how much of a banger this opening is?! pic.twitter.com/gkQxPkOh3Y— Nick ※ Hajime No Ippo (@KingEphemera) December 26, 2023
They Had Full on Nukes
He seriously nuked the island over some beyblade LMAO https://t.co/8JnDWKNk5c pic.twitter.com/n9i9wPd7LK— MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) December 26, 2023
It Really Was That Serious
i’ve come to the realisation that beyblade ACTUALLY WAS that serious 💀pic.twitter.com/IZCPjtbP85— 𝐫𝐲𝐨 ⛧🩸 (@redryomen) December 26, 2023
It Changed Lives
This Beyblade shit was serious. Bro made him rethink his entire life purpose bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lx3B0a64eD— SlamJam D. King (CR: Houseki no Kuni) (@SlamJamDKing) December 26, 2023
You Missed Out
We Talking about BEYBLADE?!?!?!
Top 5 final battle in Anime of All time. The Music being rock around the same time as Dragon Ball & Digimon Movies! This was before Naruto Vs Sasuke too!
also was built up for 3 Seasons!
TYSON VS KAI IS ELITE TO THIS DAY pic.twitter.com/oGDdmu7YOj— Yaya (@avataryaya_) December 26, 2023
Peak
they had kids running around with bombs in they pockets— 𝓢𝓪𝓰𝓮: 𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓯𝓲𝓻𝓮 火 (@SageTheRag3) December 25, 2023
this is peak beyblade btw pic.twitter.com/c1G9K7DeB9
Secretly Had the Best Fights
Don’t know why I’m seeing so much Beyblade resurface on the tl but I love it 😩 Anyways enjoy Gingka vs Kyoya! This was TRUE rivalry right here pic.twitter.com/dWlNleKoqo— B. Kuchiki 🌹 (@BaeKuchiki) December 26, 2023
Moses Had a Beyblade
Tfw when Moses canonically split the red seas with a Beyblade https://t.co/2wqgo8O15X pic.twitter.com/QxI4ZtgvCZ— AnimeFreak1 (@freak1_anime) December 26, 2023
So Many Emotions
"how does it feel to see people talk about beyblade again?" https://t.co/hy8n0BD2uN pic.twitter.com/O1fI7Jt2hX— Liam_like_neeson (@thalaj933) December 25, 2023