Beyblade Fans Get the Anime Trending Over Its Explosive Battles

Beyblade is one of those hobby franchises that has inspired many generations of the anime as a result of its popularity, and fans have gotten the series trending as they both discover and rediscover just how explosive its battles can really be! When it comes to an anime series that brings a video game or toy franchise to life, there are story elements injected into it that makes it much larger than real life could ever make it seem. It's the same for Beyblade as the anime has been fairly intense right from the beginning, and has only gotten even more so in the years since.

Beyblade has inspired multiple iterations since an anime inspired by the original toy kicked off in 2001, and ever series has really let it rip and have shown off explosive and intense fights that fans really didn't expect to see where players are spinning tops at one another. But as fans are looking back on just how far it's all come in the years since, some of the most wild and explosive scenes are trending with fans on X are blowing up in a whole new way as fans see how great Beyblade can be.

