Beyblade Announces New World Championship on Beyblade Day

Anime is becoming so big these days that countless franchises are even receiving their own dedicated days to spread future news to fans. Series including One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Dragon Ball have all had days dedicated to them to help pave the way for what is to come. Today, the Beyblade franchise is doing the same as a new tournament has been announced that will see players once again prepping their tops for battle.

In an official press release, Beyblade confirmed that a new world championship was on the way to help celebrate Beyblade Day, “This year, Bey-fans can compete to become the BEYBLADE world champion! The BEYBLADE X World Championship 2025 is an international competition where the winners of regional tournaments across the world compete to become the top Blader. The World Championship will offer two categories: the Regular Class (typically for ages eight to 12, though some regions may vary and allow participants starting at age six) and the Open Class (ages 13 and up; except in Japan and some parts of Asia, where the minimum age is seven-years-old to participate). The tournaments will lead to the final two-day battle at the Tokyo Tower on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. Participating regions include the United States, Canada, France, Taiwan, Brazil, and more. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.”

Beyblade in The Olympics?

While a new world tournament for Beyblade is hitting Tokyo this fall, the franchise wouldn’t mind expanding its games even beyond. Last year, Beyblade Executives confirmed that they were aiming to be a part of the worldwide sporting event, with designer Kenji Horikoshi stating, “In the beginning it was solely geared towards children and for them to have fun as a toy. But as time went on more adults were able to find joy in playing Beyblade as well. And so that became more of a competitive feel.”

Horikoshi added that even if Beyblade doesn’t make its way to the Olympics, the franchise isn’t going anywhere, “Our mission here is to make sure we continue innovating and as the years progress, even without it being an Olympic sport, we just want to make sure people globally can have a chance to really appreciate and play with each other and have that competitive feel.”

