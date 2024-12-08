Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Reveals April 2025 Release With New Promo

Black Butler has had an unprecedented comeback following the release of the Public School Arc in 2024, which put the series back on the map after not receiving an anime adaptation in over 10 years. The series is on a roll, with an adaptation of the fan-favorite Emerald Witch Arc slated to receive an anime adaptation in 2025. The new season is set to be produced by CloverWorks, with Kenjirou Okada returning to direct. The official Black Butler account on X released a special promo to commemorate the upcoming release and get fans excited about what’s coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original manga was created by Yana Toboso and began serializing in 2006 under Square Enix’s G Fantasy Comics imprint as part of their Monthly GFantasy magazine. The series is still ongoing almost 20 years later, and as of writing has 34 volumes in circulation. The Emerald Witch Arc will be adapting content from volumes 18-22.

Black Butler: The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth story arc in Black Butler and follows Ciel and Sebastian, who are sent to investigate a series of mysterious deaths in Germany. While Ciel’s family is sworn to protect Queen Victoria and investigate mysteries in England, the Phantomhive Earl is drawn to get to the bottom of what’s going on after reading a letter that states that the victims become grotesquely disfigured before dying painful deaths. The Queen has been trying to send medical support to aid in dealing with the ailment but hasn’t received a response.

Black Butler Is a Masterclass Supernatural Mystery With a Gorgeous Goth Aesthetic

While Black Butler initially rose to popularity among Western anime fans when the original adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures was released in 2008, it became a hit due to how perfectly it fit in with popular aesthetics within the anime community. From the sleek bishounen Sebastian Michaelis charming anime fans worldwide to the vibrant Victorian gothic outfits the characters donned throughout the show, Black Butler became an instant hit.

The main story focuses on 12-year-old Ciel Phantomhive, a young Earl who works alongside Queen Victoria to uncover mysteries plaguing England that often veer into the supernatural. At his side is his devilish butler, Sebastian Michaelis, a demon who made a pact with Ciel years prior without spoiling too much of the manga. Throw in some eccentric grim reapers, unsuspectingly powerful house servants, and a crazed undertaker who quickly becomes one of the main antagonists, and you have one of the most brilliantly inventive fantasy thrillers.

CloverWorks

H/T Black Butler Official on X (Formerly Twitter)



