Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Announced for 2025

Black Butler returned for Season 4 of the anime in 2024 years after the first three seasons of the TV anime originally ended, and now this revival is continuing with a new season coming next year! Black Butler wrapped up the events of the Public School Arc just last month with the fourth season of the anime, and now thankfully it has been confirmed that it won’t be as long of a wait for the new episodes. The fourth season of the series was already a welcome surprise, and now fans can look ahead for the upcoming Emerald Witch Arc coming next year.

Black Butler has confirmed during Anime Expo 2024 that it will be returning for Season 5 of the TV anime some time in 2025. Dubbed Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- this new season of the anime will feature Kenjiro Okada returning to direct the new season with studio CloverWorks, and will also feature a returning Maaya Sakamoto as Ciel Phantomhive, and Daisuke Ono as Sebastian Michaelis. You can check out the first look at Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- with its teaser trailer below.

How to Watch Black Butler

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres next year but there are still very few details about its production. You can currently head there to catch up with the first four seasons of the TV anime so far. It’s yet to be revealed how much of the staff or voice cast from the fourth season will be returning for the new episodes, but the Public School Arc included Hiroyuki Yoshino serving as the head writer, Yumi Shimizu as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki as the music composer. As for what went down in the fourth season of the anime that came back earlier this Spring, Aniplex teases what to expect from Black Butler -Public School Arc- as such:

“Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of ‘the Queen’s guard do’ in nineteenth century England’s gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England’s top public schools, have seemingly disappeared… including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?”