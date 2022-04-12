Black Clover Cliffhanger Raises Eyebrows With Asta’s Latest Win

Black Clover is raising some eyebrows with the nature of Asta’s latest victory with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has seemingly reached the end of its climactic final battle as after a long string of chapters featuring the Supreme Devil Lucifero showing off his strength against Asta and the others. But as the fight rolled on, Asta and the others pushed beyond the realm of their limits and were able to dig deep and find the power necessary to take out the devil by any means necessary.

But while Asta and the others were able to dig deep within themselves enough for one final attack to defeat Lucifero, there are some major questions that have popped up as a result. Because as one thing fans of the series completely understand about the devils at this point of the series (especially after the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc), it’s that they are defeated unless they’re defeated completely. Not only that, but there’s still the matter of dealing with Adrammelech before everything is over.

Chapter 329 of Black Clover sees Asta, Yami, Nacht, and Yuno pooling all of their remaining powers to deliver one final blow on Lucifero.

Chapter 329 of Black Clover sees Asta, Yami, Nacht, and Yuno pooling all of their remaining powers to deliver one final blow on Lucifero. After damaging the Supreme Devil’s body with he and Liebe’s new Devil Union mode, Lucifero was weakened more than ever to the point where Asta could deliver a final blow on the devil as the chapter came to an end. But the question now remains is whether or not this could be considered a victory. Not only is Lucifero’s body still lingering after Asta’s final attack (which we’ve seen previous devils utilize for their comeback), but there’s the tease of his eventual return.

Lucifero kept teasing that he would be returning with his full power someday, but at the same time whether or not this has been stopped it’s still a question of if his mind went back to the underworld after his incomplete physical manifestation was destroyed. On top of that, Adrammelech is there clapping over Asta and the others’ victory and there’s still no clear idea as to what this mysterious devil actually wants.

We’ll be seeing soon enough whether or not Lucifero is truly defeated, but what do you think? How do you feel about Asta taking down the Supreme Devil in the newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!