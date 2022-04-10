Black Clover Gives Asta His Biggest Victory Yet

Black Clover has given Asta one of his biggest wins in the series yet with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached its heated climax as Asta and Liebe have been pushing beyond their limits in the fight against the Supreme Devil Lucifero. The two of them have managed to gain a new level of their Devil Union power, and it seemed like it was going to be enough against the devil’s immense power. But as fans know well enough by now, the fights are far from over.

While the fight against Lucifero seemed like it was going to continue, the newest chapter of the series indeed continued from the promising cliffhanger that saw Asta and Liebe standing tall over the Supreme Devil. Their fight continues for a little bit more, but thanks to one final bit of help from Yami, Nacht, and even Yuno, Asta was able to muster enough strength within himself to deal the final blow to Lucifero’s body and seemingly brings the fight to an end with his major victory as the newest chapter comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 329 of Black Clover begins with Lucifero coming to grips with the fact that he had been bested by Asta and Liebe’s teamwork despite all of the confidence within his power. He begins to rage even further and tries to use his gravity power once more. Complaining that he’s only used half of his power thanks to his incomplete manifestation in the human world. But soon Asta is helped by Yami and Nacht, who get up one more time thanks to their combined power and thus it gives Asta the final push he needs to get back up as well.

As Lucifero realizes what happens, Asta raises his sword and with one final bit of help from Yuno’s star magic, Asta crashes his sword down on Lucifero and the devil is defeated. It’s a huge win, but as fans have come to see from the series thus far (and the other mysterious devil who has been watching this fight the whole time), this fight seems like it’s far from over. But what do you think? How did you feel about Asta’s fight against Lucifero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!