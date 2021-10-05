Black Clover Creator Gets Personal with an Emotional Afterword

When it comes to Black Clover, you might not know it, but creator Yuki Tabata is kind of a softie. Time and again, the artist has shown his softer side to fans with sketches on Twitter to author’s notes in Weekly Shonen Jump. The family man has endeared fans all over the world with his gentle personality, and now, his latest afterword has netizens tearing up in a big way.

If you did not know, Black Clover has released its 30th volume, and the book comes with an afterword as usual. Tabata is known to use this space to thank his family, fans, and team which happened this time around as always. But in doing so, the artist shared a touching story that has fans dabbing tears from their eyes.

Tabata started off by telling fans he said he began Black Clover with the goal of hitting 30 volumes. This goal came from the creator’s love-hate relationship with art growing up. As a kid, Tabata recounted the times he would draw with his mom, and he has since experienced such a playdate as a father.

“When I saw my two-year-old daughter draw, I remembered how I had been drawing since I could remember,” he wrote. “When I was in kindergarten, I liked Dragon Ball, and my mother drew me a copy of Goku and I started drawing different drawings of Dragon Ball like crazy… But I couldn’t draw it right, so I cried.”

Continuing, Tabata said his mother’s support is what pushed him to be the artist he is today, and his dad took part as well. However, the artist broke hearts when he informed fans his father died when Tabata was just two. Now, the Black Clover artist wants to “live for him… and love [his] wife and daughter for him.”

This afterword has fans tearing up something fierce, and you cannot blame them for welling up. The tender message exposes some of Tabata’s deepest hurt, but he wants fans to know he has worked through the trauma to reach his dreams. So if that isn’t considered inspirational, then what is?

What do you think about Tabata's message to fans? Did it get you misty-eyed?