Black Clover Explains Why Yuno Is Asta’s Perfect Rival

Black Clover is now making headway through the final arc of the series, and the newest chapters of the manga have helped to explain why Yuno makes such a perfect rival for Asta. Black Clover has returned for its first new release of the year as it continues to make its way through the final fight against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins. While many of the updates seen throughout 2024 had brought more of the Paladin fights to an end against their respective opponents, it’s now time to see Asta and Yuno taking on Lucius for what could be the final time.

Black Clover has returned for Chapters 377 and 378 for the first new release of the year, and with them Asta and Yuno directly challenge Lucius for the first time since Asta made his grand return to the battlefield. While the series has previously seen Asta and Yuno working together to take down some powerful enemies in the past, Lucius is the first one to really point out why they are such a strong duo. It’s because despite the fact that the two of them have directly opposite abilities, their rivalry pushes them to new heights that they couldn’t overcome before.

Why Asta and Yuno Are the Perfect Rivals

Black Clover Chapter 377 begins Asta and Yuno’s fight against Lucius Zogratis, and once again Asta is now factoring into whatever future that Lucius is apparently able to see. Lucius previously revealed that Asta is the only one that could ruin his vision of the future, and thus he singles Asta out as the world’s flaw. As the two of them continue to fight against Lucius, their boosted abilities are able to keep up with the overwhelming power that he seemed to have before. As he fights, Lucius thinks to himself about how the two of them are so distinct.

Yuno is loved by mana and had unlimited potential with access to both Wind and Star Magic (due to his royal Spade Kingdom heritage), but Asta is the direct opposite as his anti-magic abilities repels magic of all kinds and can even destroy it. In all cases, the two of them should not be working as well together as they do in big fights like this. But the secret is, they are not actually working as well together as it might look on the outside. They’re such strong rivals with one another that they are actively trying to surpass one another even in the midst of battle.

Black Clover Introduces A New Kind of Rivalry

So while Asta and Yuno are certainly on the same page when it comes to taking down Lucius and every other enemy they have defeated before, the two of them are still never forgetting the fact that they are trying to surpass one another in power and ability. It’s been core to their characters since the start of the series as they want to be the next Wizard King, and now it seems like it’s going to lead directly into how it all ends for Black Clover.

Because while Lucius might be the final opponent against the Clover Kingdom, the series has always been able Asta and Yuno. It’s likely that the series won’t really come to an end until the two get to settle which one of them is truly the strongest one. It won’t be the end of their rivalry, for sure, but it will likely let them move forward into a much bigger phase of their lives when all is said and done. They will keep making each other stronger forever.