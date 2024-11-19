Black Clover Finally Gives Yami the Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

Black Clover has updated fans with another major step through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and the newest chapters have finally given Yami the reunion fans have been waiting a long time for. Black Clover is now on a quarterly schedule as the creator works through the final battles of the series overall, and the newest update this Fall brought three new chapters with 61 pages full of intense battles. This newest update wrapped up the final fight against the Paladin Morgen, and gave Nacht and Yami an impressive final stand.

But while Yami had to make it through the final fight against one of the Lucius Zogratis clones and the Paladin Morgen, the fight also brought about something that fans had been excited to see ever since the final arc began. The newest chapters of Black Clover fully brought Yami’s little sister Ichika to the battlefield after Asta had helped the others by giving them an anti-magic boost for the final fight, and that means she and Yami have finally reunited for the first time since the two of them were kids.

Yami and Ichika Reunite After Many Years

Black Clover first introduced Ichika ahead of the final arc as Asta was surprisingly transported to the Land of the Sun, which turned out to be Yami’s home country. It was here that Asta was introduced to Yami’s little sister, but she had anything but love for her older brother. She had blamed Yami for the death of her clan as she had assumed he was responsible for their massacre. And Yami being who he is, didn’t correct her in that matter and just left the country to get strong enough to be able to protect them both in the future.

This has been something Ichika has been carrying her whole life, and thanks to Asta was finally able to see the truth of what really happened. So with her coming to the Clover Kingdom together with Asta for the final battles, Black Clover Chapter 374 reunites the brother and sister as she saves Yami after he takes a fatal looking blow from Lucius. Seeing her brother so hurt, she can’t help but apologize for how wrongly she’s been seeing him this entire time. She knows he took the blame for what she did, and tearfully apologizes for putting the blame on him instead.

Brother and Sister Fight Together in Black Clover

As she apologizes for everything, Yami once again wants to keep her from taking the blame. It’s revealed that he asked for Ryuya’s help with getting out of the country and protecting her in his stead. He wanted to get strong enough to live the life that he wanted to live, and promised to come back to the Land of the Sun someday in turn. Yami also regretted the fact that back then all he could do was just shoulder her guilt, but now he’s strong.

With Ichika giving him the Demon Soul pill that once made those in his clan go berserk with bloodlust, Yami is able to overcome this feeling to unlock a new Demon God like form. With this power he vows to protect both Nacht and Ichika, and the three of them together are able to defeat both the clone Lucius and Paladin Morgen as a result. It’s a reunion that’s been years in the making, and it’s clear that both Yami and Ichika have come out much stronger at the other end after all they’ve been through.