Black Clover & Boruto NEED to Announce New Revivals at Anime Japan

Anime Japan 2025, one of the world’s largest anime events, is scheduled for four days. The public will have access on March 22nd and 23rd, 2025. Additionally, the event will continue on March 24th and 25th specifically for industry professionals, exhibitors, and business representatives. Animation and production studios will share information regarding new anime projects or merchandise. The event will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for the public event will be on sale starting January 17th. Studio Pierrot, best known for creating Bleach, Naruto, Boruto, and several major franchises, is listed as one of the exhibitors at the event.

As one of the oldest anime studios, established in 1979, Pierrot is known for creating some of the most popular series to date. However, in recent years, several fan-favorite shows have been sidelined, probably because of workload or sales issues. The official website of Anime Japan shares that they will introduce their lineup of new works and anniversary productions after 2025. Fans will surely expect updates regarding their favorite series, such as Black Clover, Boruto, and more.

Studio Pierrot Needs to Announce News About Several Fan-Favorite Anime

Black Clover fans can’t wait for a new anime season. The manga is incredibly popular and is currently in its final stretch. However, the anime stopped airing in March 2021. While the studio did release a non-canon movie in 2023, the rest of the story since the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc hasn’t been adapted yet. The Spade Kingdom Raid and the final arcs include some of the most intense battles in the story, and fans have already waited long enough. The manga is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in February, so it’s possible the studio will share more information in Anime Japan 2025.

Furthermore, Boruto’s anime still needs a sequel confirmation even though it stopped airing in March 2023. The manga is currently serializing its sequel Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Naruto (Shinsaku Anime) was announced as a four-episode special to celebrate the anime’s 20th Anniversary. It was originally expected to premiere in September 2023 but was indefinitely delayed due to production issues. The studio has yet to confirm a release date regarding this.

Additionally, Yona of the Dawn, one of the most beloved shojo manga, still hasn’t been renewed for a second season, even though the anime concluded its first season in March 2015. The manga is also in its final stretch, and it’s about time the later arcs receive an anime adaptation, too. However, it’s rare for an anime to receive a sequel after a decade, especially if it’s a shojo series. Yona of the Dawn’s manga is fairly successful, with over 15 million copies in circulation.

Not only that, but Tokyo Ghoul’s controversial anime adaptation made fans hope for a reboot for a long time. While the first season was good enough, the anime deviated significantly from the manga later on. The manga has much richer backstories and motivations for characters like Juuzou, Ayato, and Nishiki, which are barely touched on in the anime. There have been several criticisms regarding the adaptation; only a reboot can be fixed. The manga concluded in 2014, but it’s never too late to wish for a sequel.

