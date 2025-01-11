Black Clover Kicks Off 2025 With Two New Chapters: What to Know

Black Clover was set to make a big return in a major way this year, and the manga has kicked off this highly anticipated comeback with two new chapters working through the final arc of the series. Black Clover has been in a very wild space for the past year as Yuki Tabata left the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to switch over to the less demanding quarterly release schedule of Jump GIGA magazine for the final arc of the manga overall. This has resulted in a few chapters releasing every few months, and fans have seen some big battles go down.

Each new update from Black Clover as part of this new schedule has been very significant as it’s not just been one, but multiple chapters hitting each season. That has allowed Tabata to show off many of the key fights happening through the final arc, and that’s definitely the case with the first new update that we’re getting to see here as Asta and Yuno start their final fight against Lucius Zogratis as there will likely be lots of twists and turns before it’s all over.

Black Clover Returns for Chapters 377 & 378

Black Clover has officially returned for Chapters 377 and 378 of the manga, with 46 pages between the two of these new entries. Through each of the updates we saw throughout last year, Black Clover‘s final arc has been working through each of the key fights against Lucius and the Paladins. Last year saw the end of those fights with the final update of the Fall 2024 season showcased how Yami, Ichika, and Nacht had united their abilities to soundly defeat the Paladin Morgen. But this was far beyond the end of the big fights overall as Lucius’ clones still needed to be defeated before the series could inch towards that finale.

That’s the case with Chapter 377 as it’s revealed that each of the Paladin fights had been decided roughly around the same time, and it’s also revealed that the now Anti-Magic boosted Black Bulls are being able to defeat each of the Lucius clones now that Asta has returned to the battlefield. This means that there’s really only one fight left to decide as Asta and Yuno start their final fight against Lucius himself with Chapter 378 of the series. But it already seems like things are far from over just yet.

When Is Black Clover Going to End?

But while Black Clover has started what seems to be the final battle against Lucius, it’s hard to believe that the series is any closer to its grand finale than it was last year. Lucius has been seemingly ahead of everything that Asta and Yuno have done thus far, and although Asta throws a wrench into his seeing the future as he exists outside of those visions, it’s likely that Lucius still has a trick up his sleeve before he’s going to be defeated completely.

Even if this final battle between all three of them is settled, then Black Clover still has some other ideas it needs to explore before it can truly come to an end. The final arc of the series is officially known as the Ultimate Wizard King arc, and it likely means that by the end of it all, we’ll know who is actually fit to be this titular king. Asta and Yuno need to settle their rivalry, and that’s likely still on the cards even after this fight against Lucius comes to an end.

This new update brings this fight against Lucius to its first real climax, but it’s also made immediately clear by the end of Chapter 378 that there’s still going to much more to explore before this fight reaches its end. As for how long the series is going to run for, it’s safe to assume that we at least have the rest of the year to enjoy new chapters before the series gets closer to that grand finale. It could be ending with the final update coming later this Fall, so fans might need to be ready regardless of how it goes.

If you wanted to jump into the newest chapters of the series, you can find the newest chapters of Black Clover completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The series will then be returning with a new update with the next issue of Jump GIGA coming later this Spring. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it will likely be returning with another multiple chapter update when it hits. And then the end of the series will be clearer than before.