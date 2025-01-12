Black Clover: Final Arc Cliffhanger Teases Return of Its Best Villains

Black Clover is now working its way through the final fight against Lucius Zogratis, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up for the return of some of the series’ best villains. Black Clover made its first big return of the year with a new update with the Winter 2025 issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, and with it offered two new chapters bringing the final arc one step closer to its end. As Asta and Yuno reunited on the battlefield, they are now pitting their newly formed abilities against a seemingly all-powerful Lucius. But he might not be all they need to beat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover Chapters 377 and 378 brought the series one step closer to its grand finale as it confirmed that the fights against the Paladins and the Lucius clones are coming to their respective conclusions. As Asta and Yuno kicked off their final fight against Lucius, it seemed like the two of them were able to take out the Zogratis as the newest update came to an end. But it’s clear that this is far from the end of the fight as Lucius is not only seemingly poised for a comeback, but his former Dark Triad siblings might be on the way back as well.

Shueisha

Black Clover Teases the Dark Triad’s Return

Black Clover Chapter 377 sees Asta and Yuno reuniting and heading straight towards the center of Lucius’ massive spell over the Clover Kingdom. But within this giant spiritual tree, Lucius is seen sitting on a throne in front of the bodies of the defeated Zogratis siblings. Throughout the entire area, four heartbeats are heard as Lucius prepares to fight Asta and Yuno. Soon enough, that fight begins as it’s clear that Asta and Yuno’s improved abilities over this final arc are bridging the gap to Lucius’ overwhelming power.

Asta had spent some time before these final battles learning the Zetten technique within the Land of the Sun, and he’s able to land a decisive hit with it as Yuno delivers a fully powered Saint Spirit of Boreas. The two of them are so strong that Lucius is overwhelmed to the point where they seem to be avoiding all of his future visions, but then Lucius is seemingly defeated as Chapter 378 comes to an end. The fight is far from over yet as the final moments see those four heartbeats kicking in once more.

Shueisha

Is The Dark Triad Really Coming Back?

When we had last seen the Dark Triad in action during the climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, the three Zogratis siblings had activated their respective Devil abilities to such an extend that they were at full power. But all three of them were decidedly defeated by Asta and the other Magic Knights, and Lucius was activated as a result. Lucius’ return helped to kick off this final arc, and thus it seems like part of his plan was to use his siblings in some capacity.

It’s unclear as to whether or not Lucius will be bringing the three of them back, possibly with new Paladin abilities, or is using them to fuel his own power. But it seems like we’re about to get that reveal soon as their heartbeats are clearly being heard within Lucius’ spell. But as Black Clover makes its way through this final arc, it’s becoming noticeably further away from its true ending as there are still some more layers of this fight to unfurl through the new updates coming in the rest of the year.