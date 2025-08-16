Black Clover Needs a New Arc For Its Most Mysterious Kingdom

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is currently in its final stretch, and the fight is closer to its ending after the latest Summer 2025 release. The Clover Kingdom is facing its biggest crisis after Lucius Zogratis, a devil host, takes over Julius Novachrono’s body. Lucius’ power is unlike anything they have ever seen, and now the villain is even more unstoppable after linking himself to the Grimoire Towers. All the Magic Knights are injured and exhausted their mana after fighting the Paladins. The hope of victory rests on the shoulders of two young Magic Knights, Asta and Yuno Grinberryall. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse when Lucius delivers a fatal blow to Asta.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Black Clover Summer 2025 Return!

Right before losing consciousness, Asta entrusts his Demon Dweller sword and the Anti-Magic powers to Yuno. While Mimosa tries to heal Asta, Yuno is holding his own against the villain. Unfortunately, healing him is proving to be quite difficult due to the constant dangers and her lack of mana. Just when Moris Libardirt, who has been turned into a Paladin, tried to attack Mimosa and Asta, mages from the Diamond Kingdom came to their rescue. Asta’s former enemy, who became his friend during the Witches’ Forest Arc, kept his promise and came to help his friend in his time of need.

Black Clover’s Diamond Kingdom Deserves a Lot More Attention

The Diamond Kingdom has been through several conflicts and has some of the most powerful mages in the world, including a newly introduced character, Feremena, who is the host of the Earth Spirit. There are only four mages capable of using Spirit Magic in every era, and they gain astounding powers thanks to that. It took the series about ten years to introduce the Earth Spirit and its host.

Unlike the Heart Kingdom, which was isolated from the rest of the world, or the Spade Kingdom, which was biding its time before conquering the other kingdoms, the Diamond Kingdom was always at odds with the Clover Kingdom. They would either secretly or openly attack their enemy country to get access to more resources. Thanks to Moris Libardirt, a Magic Scholar, controlling the kingdom by taking advantage of the ill king, the kingdom was slowly getting ruined.

After realizing his mistakes, Mars swore to set things right before bidding farewell to Asta at the end of the Witches’ Forest Arc. He worked towards the better of his kingdom and even kicked Moris out, who later joined hands with the Spade Kingdom. Several months after the Witches’ Forest Arc, Zenon single-handedly destroyed one of their armies. By the time the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc began, the Dark Triad had conquered the majority of the Diamond Kingdom. This must have taken quite a toll on an already declining nation. However, the story only briefly mentioned these things and still hasn’t revealed everything that happened with them.

The Diamond Kingdom Deserves Its Own Spin-Off (Or At Least a Filler Arc)

Unfortunately for Black Clover fans, the manga is close to its ending, so we may not get to learn everything about the Diamond Kingdom. The most we will get is bits and pieces of information from Mars or other mages from the country. The Diamond Kingdom has a dark history of researching and experimenting on kids, forcing them to kill each other, on top of having major political struggles. The fight against Zenon wasn’t even properly shown. Although mages from the Diamond Kingdom have entered Clover Kingdom to help defeat Lucius, their current situation remains unknown, especially after the defeat of the Dark Triad.

Additionally, the king was incredibly sick and wasn’t in his right mind to rule his nation, letting Moris commit all kinds of atrocities. The high-ranking mages and citizens from the kingdom must have rebelled against such injustice, and they probably succeeded since they all appear fine in the latest episodes. Feremena is one big mystery, especially after Moris called her his “former greatest success,” meaning he ran experiments on her as well.

All of these could have created quite an interesting arc if the series had focused more on them. Not to mention that Mars is one of Asta’s friends and holds him in high regard. Asta visited every kingdom in the story, except the one from which his friend and even his teacher, Fanzell Kruger, belonged. Unfortunately, since the manga is ending soon, the only option left is to have a spin-off focused solely on their story, but that doesn’t seem highly likely at the moment.