Black Clover Fans Aren't Ready for the Anime to Go on Hiatus

The spread of the novel coronavirus has had a major impact on the anime industry as the last month has seen several major TV series and film releases postponed and outright cancelled following a declared state of emergency in Japan. This of course includes many of the weekly anime series running from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump like Black Clover. Black Clover was the latest major series to be delayed as a result of complications from the COVID-19 disease, and it definitely took the wind out of fans' sails.

Like many of the other delays from the Spring season for the foreseeable future, Black Clover fans are taking the news of the delay pretty harshly. Support for the anime is now higher than ever as it ranks as one of the top anime in the world, and this delay in the middle of its first original anime arc is truly going to sting.

But what's most important is the health and safety of those behind the scenes, and that's where fans all agree! It's all going to be for a good purpose, and you can see how fans are reacting to the hiatus news below or let us know your thoughts in the comments!