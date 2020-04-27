Black Clover Fans Aren't Ready for the Anime to Go on Hiatus
The spread of the novel coronavirus has had a major impact on the anime industry as the last month has seen several major TV series and film releases postponed and outright cancelled following a declared state of emergency in Japan. This of course includes many of the weekly anime series running from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump like Black Clover. Black Clover was the latest major series to be delayed as a result of complications from the COVID-19 disease, and it definitely took the wind out of fans' sails.
Like many of the other delays from the Spring season for the foreseeable future, Black Clover fans are taking the news of the delay pretty harshly. Support for the anime is now higher than ever as it ranks as one of the top anime in the world, and this delay in the middle of its first original anime arc is truly going to sting.
But what's most important is the health and safety of those behind the scenes, and that's where fans all agree! It's all going to be for a good purpose, and you can see how fans are reacting to the hiatus news below or let us know your thoughts in the comments!
A Shock to the System
When the feed hits you with Black Clover hiatus articles ☘️💔 pic.twitter.com/Ztul8M7WnE— Ambot (@Stellar_Cats) April 27, 2020
#Depressed
finding out the Black Clover anime is going on hiatus is mad depressing— Lee (@CaprisunStraw) April 26, 2020
My Heart...
Black Clover is going on a hiatus after episode 132
😭😭😭 NOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/UVC0FMKWtO— AmantleMafokoAaModimo🕯🌻 (@poetic_finesse) April 23, 2020
The Tears Keep Coming
just realized black clover will go on hiatus after ep 132 pic.twitter.com/M8YzaSO2sg— ⚰️ (@tetskur) April 24, 2020
They Just Won't Stop...
Black Clover going on a hiatus after the next episode pic.twitter.com/9MpAKdGbvd— juan (@witchsfire) April 24, 2020
Coronavirus...We Need to Talk
First you take away Re:Zero season 2 and now you’re taking Black Clover?! Someone point me in the direction of the CEO of the Coronavirus... I’ve had enough. pic.twitter.com/0ksQbAZkwV— 🅱️arlos ): (@CBautista_1602) April 27, 2020
The List is Huge Now...
Coronavirus hit list:— N-Mro 🍔 (@NDontMiss) April 25, 2020
🚫 One Piece
🚫 Black Clover
🚫 Pokemon (2019)
🚫 The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED
🚫 Digimon Adventures pic.twitter.com/12eQxhu1n6
Hope Everyone is as Healthy and Safe as Possible!
I know its sad for the #BlackClover Anime stopping airing new episodes because of the pandemic But in the other side is good for Manga to get some gap between Anime and the animatiors of Black Clover to get some rest they deserve it's a win-win situation.— Arijon (@Arijon22631235) April 21, 2020
