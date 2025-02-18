Black Clover Anime Disappoints Fans With Major Absence

Black Clover has recently crossed over the series’ 10th anniversary, and fans were disappointed in a major way with the lack of any kind of acknowledgement for this huge milestone. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga first hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2015, and has now officially turned ten years old as Tabata continues to work through the final chapters of the series overall. But as fans have pointed out about the series’ new milestone, Black Clover has yet to officially acknowledge the fact that it has turned ten years old as it’s getting ready for the end.

As Black Clover continues through its final arc with new chapters releasing every few months until it all comes to an end, fans were hoping that Shueisha would commemorate the series’ 10th anniversary as it’s rare for a manga series to even sniff a decade of publication. But unfortunately, the anniversary itself has come and gone without any acknowledgement of the milestone outside of those behind the scenes of the anime celebrating in their own unofficial way. But that’s been it, and that’s a disappointment.

Black Clover Misses Out on 10th Anniversary

Black Clover officially turned 10 years old on February 16th (as that was the day the very first chapter of the series released), and none of the official socials have seemed to commemorate the date in any way. But not all hope is lost as the 10th anniversary has just begun, so there is still plenty of time and opportunity for Black Clover to celebrate this occasion. It will likely be started around the release of the next set of chapters in the final arc which are coming some time later this Spring (but have yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication).

As Black Clover continues through this final arc of the series, it’s likely to end within the next year or so as it’s now working its way through the final battle against Lucius Zogratis. As the series ends within the scope of this ten year anniversary, it’s likely that publisher Shueisha will be highlighting both as the end gets nearer than ever. It might not be on the same scope of worldwide celebration as something like My Hero Academia (which also turned ten towards the end of its run), but it’s not as hopeless of a situation as Black Clover fans are painting it as yet.

Is Black Clover’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

But the biggest absence of all, unfortunately, continues to be Black Clover’s anime. While the anime might have gotten off to a rough first impression with fans when it first premiered, it ended its run nearly 200 episodes later with a ton of fans supporting it. Black Clover’s anime ended long before the events of the final arc, and fans have been hoping to see a proper return from the series ever since. But it’s been nearly four years since any episodes of the series have aired.

This is also a reason why fans are so anxious about Black Clover’s tenth anniversary. As because the manga and anime are currently in an odd schedule, fans who love the series aren’t getting to regularly enjoying it. So there was a hope that this milestone would spark some kind of new release, but Black Clover did not have anything to show. So while it’s not Shueisha’s fault specifically as fans got their hopes up on their own, it’s ultimately still a bummer.