What to Know for Black Clover’s Spring 2025 Return

Black Clover is gearing up for its return this Spring to continue the final arc of the series, so it’s time to get ready for what’s next in Yuki Tabata’s original manga. Black Clover officially kicked off the final arc of the series a little over a year ago with a major shift in its schedule. Not only did Tabata leave the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to move over to Jump GIGA instead, but the manga is now releasing new chapters on a quarterly basis until it all comes to an end. And that ending is coming very quickly.

Black Clover kicked off the Final Arc of its manga series with this new schedule last year, and has since dropped several new chapters over the last few seasons. With four quarterly releases last year, fans got to see many of the pivotal final battles of the arc coming to their respective ends. This continued with a new set of releases earlier this Winter, and now this next update coming later this Spring will be continuing through the final battle between Asta, Yuno and Lucius Zogratis. It’s time to get ready for what could be the final update coming this year.

When Is Black Clover Coming Back?

Unfortunately as of the time of this publication, Black Clover has yet to set a release date for Chapter 379 but it’s going to be hitting very soon. The Spring 2025 issue of Jump GIGA will be launching in April, and with it there will be at least one new chapter of Black Clover to enjoy. But the hope is that there will at least be two more considering that has been the pace that series creator Yuki Tabata has been setting for its new quarterly release schedule thus far. For example, this January saw it release two new chapters. There’s a good chance it’ll be the same case here. Potentially even more chapters than that.

It’s time to start getting ready for the end that could be coming within this year, however, as its current pacing has been working through the final fights of the series overall. Black Clover has been releasing two chapters each quarter, and they have amounted to 40-60 pages with each update. This has given the series a lot of room to fully flesh out each of the notable fights across the Clover Kingdom, and there’s a chance that this next update could bring us right to the end if Lucius Zogratis is the final opponent that Asta and Yuno need to face overall.

What’s Next in Black Clover’s Final Arc?

When we had last seen Asta and Yuno, the Clover Kingdom was in the midst of the final fights against Lucius’ clones and Paladins. Each of the previous entries last year made sure to bring the final key fights of the arc to an end. Just as the final tease with Chapter 368 had teased before Black Clover’s final battles began in full, the manga has made sure to highlight some key fights that fans had been hyped to see. Through 2024, Black Clover ended the fights between Mereoleona and Morris, Noelle’s family and her mother Acier, Yami, Ichika and Morgen, and many of the fights against the Lucius clones.

There was a chance that fans would get to see more of the Ultimate Black Bulls using their new Anti-Magic boosted powers temporarily granted by Asta, but Chapters 377 and 278 earlier this year revealed that the series was going to blast right past them in favor of focusing on the truly important moments. As of the end of Chapter 378 of the series, Asta and Yuno found themselves face to face with Lucius himself to begin what seemed to be the final fight at the time. But as the chapter ended in full, it really seemed like there would be more to it than meets the eye.

It’s clear that Lucius has something else up his sleeve for this fight, and it seems to involve the members of the Dark Triad who had been defeated in the arc prior. Lucius had been keeping his siblings in a stasis within a grand showcase of his power when he first launched his attack on the Clover Kingdom, and it seems that the fight against Asta and Yuno is waking them up as a result of all the chaos that has been going down. So while the fight seemed like it was coming to an end, there are likely going to be more twists and turns before it’s all over.

This is why it’s hard to gauge exactly when the series is going to end as well. There’s a chance that Black Clover could be ending before the end of 2025 at the rate it’s going, but it depends on how much there is going to be left of this fight in particular. Lucius is the final obstacle that Asta needs to overcome in order to save the Clover Kingdom, and Yuno’s going to be his side the entire time. But if Lucius has a plan to keep the fight going, it’s likely that it won’t be ending with this Spring update at all. And might continue through to the Summer. If that happens, then Black Clover might not be ending until some time in 2025.

This would hopefully also include room for an epilogue taking place after the final battle to showcase more of what Asta and Yuno will be doing in the future. These epilogue chapters have been getting more popular with Shonen Jump releases like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover would do well to follow that pattern. With this new Jump GIGA schedule as well, Tabata could have more creative freedom and time to properly end the series. Because as seen with those weekly releases, the epilogue chapter was released later to make up for some of the holes missing from the original finale. It won’t have the same issue here if Tabata can just end it all in a fleshed out way from the jump.

Will Black Clover’s Anime Return After the Manga Ends?

The most exciting thing about Black Clover returning in the Spring and continuing through more of its final arc is the fact that the anime could be coming back too. Black Clover‘s anime is now in a strange limbo as fans were left on a massive cliffhanger following over 170 episodes of the original TV run. If the anime ever decided to return, there’s plenty of space to adapt what has been released thus far as there are still more fights with the Dark Triad and many other smaller moments left before catching up to the material in the final arc.

But what is more likely is that the Black Clover anime team would likely wait for the series to end so that a new anime can properly adapt the then completed series without running into any potential future issues. The anime could even have a seasonal release schedule as opposed to the weekly format it had before, so it could have even more prep time than that and wouldn’t even need a complete series before it starts. But it’s better off for everyone involved to just wait until the story is complete before trying to return with new episodes.

It’s been ten years since the Black Clover manga began, so a new anime in the works would be a perfect way to commemorate the occasion. If it releases next year or in 2027, the manga is likely to have ended before that point. Any potential adaptation would need a clear runway to adapt the series fully with its episodes, so we’ve got a better shot at seeing it return after the manga itself comes to an end. It would ultimately be best for everyone involved to wait for the series to end so that there are no potential problems with its adaptation.

This would be the best case scenario for fans too as they have been asking for new episodes of the Black Clover anime ever since it came to an end. If the series returned with new episodes and had to stop before the end, then fans would likely be disappointed in that outcome. This would hopefully also give the anime team enough time and room to plan for what’s to come so that the episodes could be the best they possibly can be. And this all starts with the manga returning for new chapters later this Spring and beyond. It’s time to get ready for the end as it’s looking more real than it ever had before.

Are you excited for Black Clover to return for more chapters of its final arc this Spring? What are you hoping to see from the final arc before the manga ends for good? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime and manga in the comments!