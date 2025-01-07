Black Clover to Get Closer to the End Than Ever With 2025 Return

The Black Clover manga is in its final stretch as the ongoing arc centers around Lucius Zogratis, who has consumed the devil Lucifero’s heart and gained unparalleled power. Lucius plans to remake the world and declare himself the ultimate Wizard King. However, Asta is determined to stop the villain and save Julius Novachrono in the process. The two engage in an intense battle, putting anti-magic against Time Magic. The final arc of the manga commenced in Chapter 332 and is currently focusing on the fight between Yami and Morgen. One of the highlights of this arc is the epic showdown between those two as Nacht’s past comes back to haunt him.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Final Arc!

Morgen was Nacht’s older brother and Yami’s comrade during their time in the Grey Deer squad. As a wielder of Light Magic, Morgen was exceptionally talented. However, fate had something else planned for the young Magic Knight, who died to protect Nacht from the consequences of experimenting with devil magic. Nacht carried that guilt with him since then and turned a new leaf around, thanks to Yami’s help. After taking over Julius’ body, Lucius resurrected several mages using Soul Magic, including Morgen. Lucius’ powers allows him to control the Paladins. Hence, Morgen, who was once admired for his virtue and compassion is now fighting against the two people he held dear when he was alive.

Black Clover will reach the "Climax of the current decisive battle" in Jump Giga Spring 2025 issue.

Black Clover’s 2025 Return Will Conclude the Battle Against Morgen

Black Clover will release Chapters 377 and 378 simultaneously on January 10th, 2025. Chapter 376 ends on a cliffhanger as Yami deals a final blow to Morgen. However, the battle isn’t over yet since we don’t know what happens to Morgen after taking that hit. The upcoming chapters will likely follow the aftermath of the battle. Yami and Nacht might be left with lingering guilt once all of this is over. Yami has grown by leaps and bounds during this fight, and he is finally ready to put an end to the most difficult battle of his life.

The fight is both physically and emotionally taxing on the Captain of the Black Bulls squad. Morgen was one of the very few people who truly understood him, so Yami is torn between his duty to protect his comrades and his lingering respect for Morgen. While the upcoming chapters may conclude this fight, the story will continue to progress as the Magic Knights still have to defeat Lucius. We might see more Magic Knights, especially the Black Bulls, deal with the rest of Lucius’ forces.

Although the manga is in its final stretch, the finale date hasn’t been announced yet. While it’s expected to end sometime around this year, there’s no confirmation. The manga published its final Weekly Shonen Jump chapter in August 2023 and resumed publication in Jump GIGA’s winter issue in December 2023. Since its move to Jump GIGA, Black Clover releases new chapters quarterly. New chapters are published approximately every three months to align with Jump GIGA’s special release schedule. The previous three chapters were released in November 2024.

