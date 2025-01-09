Black Clover’s Final Arc Needs an Anime ASAP

The Black Clover manga is closer to its ending than ever with the final arc focusing on some of the most incredible battles. The manga debuted in 2015 and started airing its anime adaptation in 2017. Unlike the seasonal anime trend, Black Clover was a long-running anime with 170 weekly episodes. However, the anime took a long hiatus in 2021 since Studio Pierrot needed more materials from the manga. Almost four years later, the manga is in its final stretch, and there is no confirmation of more anime. It stopped airing after setting up the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc but only adapted a few initial chapters.

While there is no confirmation about the anime sequel, the final arc is too good to pass up. After the Spade Kingdom Raid, Damnatio questions Julius about the devils. Realizing that something is wrong with him, Julius asks Damnatio to stop him. However, he doesn’t react in time, and Julius’s grimoire changes into a spade grimoire. A year and three months later, the Magic Knights hold a special awards ceremony for Asta, who becomes a First Class Senior Magic Knight. However, things take a drastic turn after Lucius’ arrival, who plans to kill Asta, the ‘flaw’ of the world while recreating the human race in what’s being called Judgment Day.

Black Clover’s Final Arc Anime Would Adapt Some of the Best Fights in Manga

Even though the manga is in its final stretch, it continues to surprise fans with action-packed scenes. The story takes a drastic turn after Lucius’ arrival. Things take a drastic turn after Asta is transported into the Land of the Sun. Meanwhile, the Clover Kingdom is plunged into chaos once again. From Asta’s return to the Clover Kingdom to the latest fight against Lucius, each action-packed scene will look even better in the anime. The previous fight against Morgen can be considered one of the best battles in recent memory for shonen manga. Before that, fans also witnessed the Silva siblings defeating the resurrection of their mother, Acier Silva. Even the latest panels, such as in Chapter 377, show individual fights with the Magic Knights, which could individually warrant spectacular, full-length episodes apiece.

The heartbreaking battle adds emotional depth to the final arc with its intense fight scenes. The Black Bulls, as always, mean business as they engage in various skirmishes against Lucius’s Paladins, showcasing their growth and teamwork. Not only that, but the manga released Chapters 377 and 378 in Jump GIGA’s 2025 Winter Issue today, with readers worldwide eagerly consuming them. It highlights Yuno and Asta’s battle against Lucius. Yuki Tabata’s art is well-known for its intricate details and fluidity. The action sequences and paneling help readers connect with the story. Even so, anime is a different experience altogether.

Studio Pierrot Might Announce a Black Clover Sequel Soon

The Black Clover sequel will first have to cover the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc before moving on to the final arc. This is why it’s even more imperative that the studio announces a sequel as soon as possible. However, since Studio Pierrot is taking its sweet time with the announcement, fans may be in for a major surprise. If we are lucky, the studio might approach for something similar to what they did with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. The anime didn’t air for ten years but returned with four thrilling seasons covering the final arc.

If Black Clover were to go the same route as Bleach, it would become a seasonal anime as part of Pierrot’s recently changed production strategy. Even though fans will have to wait longer for new episodes, the studio will have enough time to produce stunning animation. Although Pierrot hasn’t announced anything regarding the anime yet, the manga will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this February. Fans are expecting news about the anime, but we will just have to wait and see.

Black Clover’s latest chapters can be read on-demand at VIZ Media or via Manga Plus.