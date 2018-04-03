‘Black Clover’ Reveals The Wizard King’s Insane Power

The Black Clover anime has been in the thick of the Royal Capital arc as a mysterious terrorist group attacked the capital while the Magic King was away researching something else.

Despite the efforts of the Magic Knights, the terrorist group manages to escape but not before their met with the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King Julias Novachrono, who has finally shown his immense strength.

With Fuegoleon, Leopold, and Asta injured by the long fight, Asta is captured by the group. One of the members wields a weird magic item that allowed her slime salamander magic to completely dissolve the powers of the other Magic Knights, and they were able to get away. But as they tried to make the trek to their hideout, they were stopped by the Wizard King.

Never losing the smile on his face (which is more of a poker face at this point), he easily kills two of the terrorists with a quick magic burst because he says he wouldn’t be able to capture them all. Then he asks for their surrender, and promises at least one of them would survive. Naturally the terrorists are against this and all launch their powerful magics. While Asta and the Magic Knights had trouble with them, Julius complete evades their magic with a speedy technique.

Then he captures all of them within a powerful time stasis. The most interesting thing here is that not only did he not break a sweat, he tells Asta that he’s going to need to overcome this amount of power in order to really become the Wizard King. After asking them about a strange stone tablet embedded with magic gems (that he can’t read, despite his knowledge of magic texts), it seems their boss shows up at the end of the episode.

Asta, along with Black Clover fans, learned with this episode how much power Julius really has at his fingertips. While he was intimidating before, this has taken him to an all new level and now fans will see how he deals with the boss of this terrorist organization in the next episode.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.