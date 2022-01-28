Black Clover Cliffhanger Brings Yuno Back to Action With Critical Save

Black Clover has brought Yuno back into the action with a clutch save at the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series is now in the midst of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc’s climax as Asta and the Clover Kingdom knights have been struggling to make any kind of dent in the supreme devil Lucifero. It was previously teased that the one who could eventually do some kind of damage was Asta thanks to his anti-magic, but it was made clear that his efforts alone would not be enough to take down such a powerful foe.

The previous chapter had teased that Asta was rousing for a comeback in the fight against Lucifero after being saved by the Clover Kingdom Captains, but unfortunately things aren’t as great as it seemed once the newest chapter of the series digs into it. In fact, Asta takes a lot more hits and ends up even more badly hurt than before by the end of it all. But before Asta takes the final blow, Yuno swoops in for a major save at the most critical moment yet as he readies for his next move as the newest chapter comes to an end.

Chapter 320 of the series reveals that despite the Clover Kingdom Captains trying their best, it still wasn’t enough. Asta manages to remove the tip of one of Lucifero’s horns, but he gets quickly stomped. It’s the same for the Captains as they are further inspired by Asta to fight their hardest. It’s just that it’s all in vain, however, as Lucifero dominates all of them much in the same way as before. This was until that Yuno was able to take Lucifero by surprise with the use of his new Star Magic.

The final moments of the chapter sees Yuno celebrating that he finally got to save Asta this time while protecting Asta as Mimosa heals him up. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how long Yuno can hold up with his two magic abilities, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that there’s a good chance that Yuno and Asta will need to work together to take down this foe. But that remains to be seen, so what do you think?

What do you think Yuno’s chances are against Lucifero? Do you think he’ll be able to protect Asta enough until he heals completely? How will Lucifero ultimately be defeated? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!