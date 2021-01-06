Black Clover Fans are Loving How Buff Asta is Now
Black Clover fans are loving how buff Asta is now! The anime's first new episode of the year finally began adapting the long awaited Spade Kingdom arc from Yuki Tabata's original manga series. After setting up the training for Asta and the others in the Heart Kingdom, six months have passed and now the Spade Kingdom has finally made their move with the newest episode of the series. But rather than be overwhelmed, Asta and the others are ready to take on these new threats with all sorts of power ups and boosts. But for Asta, this looked a little different.
Because his training couldn't improve his use of magic like the others, instead he trained his body like he did before. The six months ended up being a major improvement to him as he revealed all sorts of new control over his anti-magic abilities, but he also became much more muscular and solid. Fans took notice of this, of course.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Asta's buff new look for the anime going forward, and let us know what you think! What are your thoughts on Asta's drastic change for the Spade Kingdom arc? Ready to see how else he improved in that time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
How it's Going...
prevnext
How it Started How it's going#blackclover #asta #ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/35IMt2CGKJ— ShonenTV (@shonentv_) January 5, 2021
Like a Fully Grown Adult Now
prevnext
Ayo Asta looks like he's 20 pic.twitter.com/QvJL0yheNK— Tempest 🍀 (@Tempest_BC) January 5, 2021
No Brooms Necessary
prevnext
Asta said fuck a broom, we flying on Demon Slayer pic.twitter.com/ei2YjGRb9v— Will死🖤 (SPADE SZN HYPE♠️) (@CEOofAkame) January 6, 2021
He's Looking Good
prevnext
MY GOAT ASTA LOOKING SO GOOD 😩 #ブラッククローバー #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/wsxSZrKuVA— WiBS (READ PEAK FICTION) (@thehentainigga) January 5, 2021
They Really Did
prevnext
They really gave Asta a ass shot huh pic.twitter.com/kXrmKYiXxj— Thunder Devil ⚡ (@ThunderTheDevil) January 5, 2021
In Love
prevnext
I love the new Asta💪#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/Jqi6yaRa3D— 💋Erza Scarlet💋 (@WorldOfAnime12) January 5, 2021
More Like Yami Every Day!
prevnext
When you look at this picture, you realize how much Asta has grown as a tiny version of Yami pic.twitter.com/yJ2JUBSKXr— ⚡ 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕟𝔸𝕦𝕣𝕒 🔥 (@AshenAura) January 5, 2021
Short Height, Wide Body
prevnext
This Asta post time skip pic.twitter.com/sxipOyuUAx— HunTy Micah | TEAM THICCSTA (@HunTymutt) January 5, 2021
So Buff and Handsome
prevnext
asta so buff and handsome i can’t get over it #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/5bCX4rIprt— Ki - cw: one piece - (@itadorination) January 5, 2021
Time Sure Flies...
prev
Time sure does fly by.... #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/oOjggiHlvS— ♣️#BlackClover / #ブラッククローバー♣️ (@Clover_Kingdom_) January 4, 2021