Black Clover fans are loving how buff Asta is now! The anime's first new episode of the year finally began adapting the long awaited Spade Kingdom arc from Yuki Tabata's original manga series. After setting up the training for Asta and the others in the Heart Kingdom, six months have passed and now the Spade Kingdom has finally made their move with the newest episode of the series. But rather than be overwhelmed, Asta and the others are ready to take on these new threats with all sorts of power ups and boosts. But for Asta, this looked a little different.

Because his training couldn't improve his use of magic like the others, instead he trained his body like he did before. The six months ended up being a major improvement to him as he revealed all sorts of new control over his anti-magic abilities, but he also became much more muscular and solid. Fans took notice of this, of course.

