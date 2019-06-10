Black Clover Reveals New Asta Sword Form

Warning! Spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 208 below!

Black Clover’s latest arc has thrown the Clover Kingdom for a huge loop as Asta and the others are facing off the strongest opponent in the series yet. No matter what they seem to do, Devil continues to grow stronger with each new chapter. When Asta figured out that his anti-magic sword could be one of the few things to actually damage Devil, he ended the last chapter pouring more of that energy into his sword than ever before.

In Chapter 208 of the series, fans see the result of this effort as Asta has unlocked a new form for his sword — Anti-Magic Demon-Slayer Sword: Black Divider. But unleashing this power did not come easy.

It turns out that after channeling that anti-magic energy into his sword, it seemed to take on a mind of its own as Asta lost control of his Black Asta form. The sword quickly pulls him toward Devil, and luckily for Asta it managed to damage Devil’s trident rather than him getting pierced by it. As Devil notes to himself, Asta’s sword got so strong it managed to damage his trident that can warp space and light magic.

But it’s not all good as when the revived Wizard King tries to help guide Asta, but his sword instantly reacts to the new magic presence and knocks him away. But when Asta hears Yuno putting him down about not being able to control his power yet (and unleashing a new power of his own), Asta’s burning rivalry with him snaps him out of his anti-magic mess.

As Chapter 208 comes to a close, Asta pulls his anti-magic together and it forms a new pattern on his sword. This is Black Divider, which has seemed to have added another horn to Asta’s head as well. The chapter ends before fans get to see what Asta is capable of with this power, but it definitely implies that Asta has reached a new level of anti-magic mastery.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.