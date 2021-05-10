Black Clover Manga to Take Short Break Soon

✖

Black Clover will be taking a short break soon! After a strong 140 episode run, Black Clover's anime run officially came to an end earlier this year. While fans of the anime have been waiting to see what would be coming next for Asta and the others, those keeping up with Yuki Tabata's original manga series are getting new entries in the Spade Kingdom saga taking the story far beyond the anime's ending. The series has been steadily moving the story forward with each new chapter, but it's going to be a bit longer before the next entry arrives.

With the release of Chapter 292 of Black Clover in the newest edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that the manga will be taking a short break next week. Thankfully, this break will only be lasting a week so Black Clover fans won't be missing out for long. Meaning that instead of releasing on May 16th like the other scheduled series, Chapter 293 of Black Clover will be hitting on Sunday, May 23rd.

(Photo: Shiueisha)

The fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad continues with each new chapter of the series, and while the anime ended it midway, the fight has taken an intense new turn as Asta and the other fighters of the Clover Kingdom have made their way into the heart of Spade Kingdom territory. In order to save Yami and Vangeance from the Dark Triad and stop the gates of the underworld from opening up, Asta and the others need to do as much as they can to fight these powerful threats.

The fights that have broken out so far have seen various members of the Clover Kingdom tested in unexpected ways as it's soon revealed that now Asta and the others will be fighting against actual devils. As of the newest chapter, the gates to the underworld have officially cracked open and the devils therein have started making their way to the surface. It's chaotic, and it's going to be a bit of a longer wait before the next chapter.

But what do you think? What are your thoughts on the second half of the Spade Kingdom arc in Black Clover's manga right now? What are you hoping to see next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!