Black Clover Chapter 370 Lands Release Date

Black Clover is gearing up for its next big release. Last year, the manga announced a major shift to its publication as the weekly series moved to Jump Giga. Series creator Yuki Tabata will now publish Black Clover chapters quarterly, and it seems their next release is on the horizon. After all, Jump Giga has found its next launch date, and Black Clover has confirmed it will be onboard next month.

The report comes from Shueisha as the publisher posted a schedule update to its official website. It was there the site confirmed Jump Giga will go live stateside on Tuesday, April 30th.

Of course, Black Clover fans are eager to see how chapter 370 plays out. It has been months since Tabata walked fans through the manga's most recent release. It was there the Black Bulls made a stand against Lucius with Asta at hand. Of course, the manga's final arc has been packed with action, and Black Clover's new release schedule has helped beef up its pages. So hopefully, the manga will go beyond with its upcoming release.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover, the manga is easier to find now than ever. You can read Tabata's series over on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Black Clover can be streamed on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. The anime's original run closed a few years back, paving the way for its first movie on Netflix. So for those wanting more info on Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!"

