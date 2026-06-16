Black Clover Season 2 Won’t Be as Long as Season 1 & Here’s Why

Black Clover is finally set to return to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Fall, but there’s absolutely no way it’s going to be as long as the first season. Black Clover is the most anticipated anime return of the year overall, and there’s no real question as to why because it left fans on a huge cliffhanger when the first season came to an end five years ago. Though fans have been waiting for such a long time, the new era of the anime is made under entirely different circumstances this time.

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Black Clover Season 2 is going to be making its debut in an anime world that’s produced much differently than the first season was. Black Clover’s first season was made in an era where weekly anime releases were not only expected, but encouraged for Shonen Jump’s key franchises. That’s why there are 170 episodes already as it adapted pretty much beat for beat with Yuki Tabata’s weekly manga. That’s not going to be the case for Season 2 as it’s going to be around for far fewer episodes.

Black Clover’s TV Anime Is Going Through a Massive Change

Courtesy of Pierrot

One Piece has already demonstrated how anime production schedules are going to change with its return earlier this Spring. The long running weekly anime production moved over to a seasonal release schedule with only 26 episodes planned for a release each year from now on. This was the final guard of this former era, so to speak, and that means we’ll likely see seasonal schedule releases for all of the future Shonen Jump anime from now on too. Which naturally includes Black Clover‘s own comeback.

Black Clover Season 2 is likely only going to run for 12-24 episodes depending on how many cours it will get for its comeback, and that ultimately makes the most sense considering how much material is left from Yuki Tabata’s manga there actually is to adapt as well. The next season will be adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, which is the penultimate arc of the series overall. It’s the beginning of the end, and that means there wouldn’t be over 100 episodes of anime material either way. So make sure you’re ready for a much shorter season.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be making its streaming debut with Crunchyroll when it hits. The new season has yet to reveal how many episodes it will last, but there’s a good chance it will wrap up its run by the end of the year ahead of the Winter 2026 anime schedule in January. This also means that we’re likely going to see another wait before the anime returns for a potential third season.

Black Clover is likely going to make a full shift to a seasonal release schedule until the anime adapts the manga in full, so Season 2 is probably going to be the first major comeback of two or three more seasons before it all ends. A quick pace has never really been an issue for the anime as the franchise has been light on filler all this time despite its padded episode count thus far, but we’re going to see it progress much quicker from now on.

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