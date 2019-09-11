Black Clover Shows-Off Powerful Asta, Yuno Tag-Team

Black Clover recently debuted its monumental 100th episode, and the team behind the series clearly went all out for the occasion. Luckily the series is currently in the middle of its most action packed arc yet as Licht has summoned the spirits of the Elves to wreak havoc on the Clover Kingdom. But with Licht now active, and Yuno managing to keep himself from being fully possessed by one of those spirits, Asta gave everything he had in order to do some damage. This meant that fans were privy to a powerful tag team match.

The series has always been centered on the rivalry between Asta and Yuno, and fans saw a great example of how the friendly but fierce competition has pushed the two of them to greater heights. The two of them had stronger attacks than ever before, but unfortunately Licht was able to counter them at every turn.

Not only did the fight scene between the three of them have many levels, it also literally shot for the moon as the high flying action between the three fighters took to the sky. When the fight was at its highest point, fans were also treated to one of anime’s greatest tropes in which the first theme song of the series was played during a pretty prominent moment.

Unfortunately, despite Asta and Yuno pushing hard as they could they still were outmatched. Licht had exerted very little visible effort in the fight, and managed to deal the final blow with a piercing magic beam that completely decimated the ground below. Asta and Yuno were thankfully okay after the fight, but it’s clear that even powerful teamwork won’t be enough to take down this foe.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.