Black Clover Hypes Next Spade Kingdom Fight with Episode 164 Stills

Black Clover is hyping the next big fight against the Spade Kingdom with a new batch of preview stills for Episode 164! The war against the Spade Kingdom is now in full swing as the three members of the Dark Triad have set their sights on targets in the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. While previous episodes have shown what Dante and Zenon (and their various followers) are capable of, the fights are really only getting started from here on out as the anime gets closer and closer to its final episode. But there are a lot of spinning plates to manage.

Episode 164 of the series is titled "Battlefield: Heart Kingdom," and as its title suggests, the episode will be taking the fight outside of the Clover Kingdom. While Yami made some progress in his fight against Dante (which will continue with the next episode), it's one of the longer fights of the arc so we'll get a brief update on how other conflicts featuring Charmy and Leopold are going in the Heart Kingdom. For a glimpse of what's to come, check out the preview stills for the episode spotted by @BCspoiler on Twitter:

Black Clover Episode 164 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/THK9W0Wenj — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) February 15, 2021

The episode is described as such, "Yami Sukehiro, Captain of the Black Bulls, is engaged in a fierce battle with Dante Zogratis of the Dark Triad. The blow finally caught Dante! But his fearsome self-renewing abilities quickly restore him back to life as he starts to talk about his plan to destroy the world and turn the Black Bulls upside down."

As for the fights outside of the Clover Kingdom, they are teased to inolve Leopold and Charmy as such, "Meanwhile in the Heart Kingdom, Leopold Vermillion of the Crimson Lions, and Charmy Pappitson of the Black Bulls, struggle to save the kingdom from an enemy that outmatches even the most powerful Spirit Guardians."

