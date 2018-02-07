New ‘Black Clover’ Preview Teases A New Power For Yuno

Black Clover fans have really latched on to the anime series recently as it goes through its second big arc, Dungeon Exploration, at a speedy but full pace. Not only has the arc put both Asta and Yuno in interesting predicaments, it’s also led to the growth of both of their characters.

As Asta received a new power in the form of a slimmer sword in the dungeon’s treasure room, Yuno’s been granted a new power as well. But as for what that power is, fans will known soon as shown in the preview for Episode 19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for Episode 19 of the series teases the finale of the Dungeon Exploration arc. The episode will dig further into Mars’ past as a bred mage of the Diamond Kingdom and will flesh out the girl who keeps appearing in his mind via flashback as he’s fighting and losing to Asta.

But along with this flashback and Asta’s new power, it will fully revealed what exactly Yuno found in Episode 18. In 18, Yuno finds a mysterious scroll that makes his grimoire glow, but before we find out what has happened, Mars breaks through the wall of the treasure room and surprises everyone.

Fans of the manga know that there’s an event that sparks Yuno’s new attack (most likely seeing Asta pierced by Mars’ diamond blades), and this new power is shown briefly by the rushing wind near the scroll Yuno stumbled on. This power is most likely strong enough to not only help defeat Mars, but even bring down the entire dungeon.

It’s just another leg-up Yuno has an Asta, but it’s not like Asta’s a slouch either.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.