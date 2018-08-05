‘Black Clover’ Preview Teases Magna and Luck’s Big Fight

Black Clover has recently begun more exploration of its central latchkey crew, the Black Bulls, and now that the entire team is stuck in an underwater battle royale it’s time for fans to learn even more about their past.

Episode 44 of the series is titled “The Pointlessly Direct Fireball and the Wild Lightning,” and as it implies, teases an exploration into Luck and Magna’s tumultuous friendship.

In the latest episode of the series, Luck and Magna found themselves fighting against the strongest mage in the Seabed Temple. But although the both of them were confident, as the Black Bulls had cleared many of the opposing mages in Gifso’s battle royale game, they hit a wall against this stronger mage.

But things suddenly took a turn for the worst as Vetto of the Eye of the Midnight Sun suddenly appeared before them. Not only did he immediately take out the strongest seabed mage upon their arrival, but now Luck and Magna are stuck fighting against him without any backup with the rest of the Black Bulls stuck in Gifso’s sea maze.

With the Black Bulls stuck deep underwater, now there’s no telling how Luck and Magna will face this threat but at least now fans will learn just how the two have grown into their strange rivalry and friendship.

As for Vetto, he’s one of the Third Eyes, the three strongest mages in the Eye of the Midnight Sun. The last time fans had seen him his Beast magic made his power comparable to some of the strongest Magic Knight Captains in their last fight against the terrorist group.

If you’re interested in Black Clover, you can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, the English language dub on FunimationNow, and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The first season of the series is slated for 51 episodes, but fans are definitely on board for more.

Yuki Tabata first created the series for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.