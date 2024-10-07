Black Clover to Kickstart Its Final Battle With Fall 2024 Return

Black Clover is gearing up to return for the manga's biggest update yet later this Fall, and with its comeback it will be kicking off the final battle for the series overall. Black Clover is now in the midst of its final arc as series creator Yuki Tabata has shifted over to the pages of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine for its final chapters. After leaving the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, Tabata has been working on a new quarterly release schedule through to the end of the manga series as fans have been treated to hefty updates through the year thus far.

As Black Clover continues to work through the final key fights of the series, Tabata has been sharing significant updates for the series through the first three quarters of the year. Fans have been treated to two chapter releases with over 45 pages with each major update. It's helped the series end some of those significant final fights, and it seems like the next one will officially kick off the beginning of the end as Jump GIGA is touting that the update coming later this Fall will bring Black Clover into its "final battle" with three new chapters planned.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover's Final Battle Begins

As revealed in the newest promo for Black Clover's next return to Jump GIGA, it will be entering its final battle with the new chapters releases on November 15th. This new update will be including Black Clover Chapters 374-376, and will feature 61 total pages. It's such a significant number of pages that it makes a lot of sense that the series' final battle will be starting in full. There's not much left for Black Clover's final arc to wrap up before it can return to the final fight between Asta, Yuno and Lucius Zorgratis thanks to the previous updates earlier this year.

Black Clover's previous update officially ended the final fight between Paladin Acier and the Silva Family, and that means there are really only a few more fights left to go before it can all come to an end. Paladin Morgen's fight against Yami and Ichika is likely to be settled in this coming update if the final battle is set to begin, so it means we're likely going to jump right back into the final fight for real. But then it also means that the manga will be officially ending next year.

When Will Black Clover End?

With Black Clover reaching its final battle with the next few chapters of the series, it also means that the manga will be officially coming to an end some time next year. There's a chance it could end with the first issue of Jump GIGA coming next year, hitting some time in January or February. With the manga so close to its grand finale, there is also the question of how it's going to all end for Asta and the others. There have been nothing but intense battles back to back, so a finale where the fighting ends will be an exciting prospect.

Then there's the matter of seeing whether or not Asta will be achieving his dream of becoming the Wizard King. If he defeats Lucius, it will certainly be a great argument to grant him the position. But as of right now, he might not be ready for such a role either. Maybe there will be a time skip like scene in many Shonen Jump finales to showcase what kind of future this magic world could. And it all starts with the next update.